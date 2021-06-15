The SYMFONISK picture frame speaker connects over WiFi and can be used as the only sound source in a room or connected with other products from the SYMFONISK range or other Sonos products. As with previous SYMFONSIK products this new speaker is also part of the Sonos system, which means listeners can connect to more than 100 streaming services as well as the full range of Sonos products.

"Each SYMFONISK speaker combines the Sonos sound experience with IKEA design in surprising new ways, creating products neither company would create alone," says Sara Morris, Principal Product Manager at Sonos. "Sonos' acoustic design means the picture frame speaker sounds amazing for such a compact shape, and the Sonos app means it is effortless to set up and effortless to use. This long-term collaboration continues to deliver exciting new ideas that will bring great listening experiences to homes across the globe - we look forward to delivering more unique products together in the future."

The SYMFONISK picture frame speaker will be available at $249 CAD and it will arrive in all IKEA Canada stores from coast to coast and IKEA.ca starting July 15th, 2021.

About the SYMFONISK range

The SYMFONISK range includes the SYMFONISK picture frame with WiFi speaker, the SYMFONISK table lamp with WiFi speaker and the SYMFONISK bookshelf with WiFi speaker. All SYMFONISK products are compatible with Sonos' current product range and can be controlled by the Sonos app.

About IKEA Canada

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 374 IKEA stores in 30 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 22.9 million visitors to its stores and 178.4 million visitors to IKEA.ca and the IKEA app. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is the world's leading sound experience company. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however and wherever they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful design aesthetic, simplicity of use, and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

