"In Canada, research tells us that almost two thirds of food scraps that end up as kitchen waste could have been eaten," said Johanna Andren, Head of Marketing, IKEA Canada. "Seeing how much waste is created in one of the most important rooms in the home, we set out to inspire Canadians by giving food scraps another look and offering new, creative ways to reduce food waste at home."

Featuring renowned chefs like Adrian Forte, Craig Wong, and Trevor Bird, the IKEA ScrapsBook represents a diverse range of cuisines and cultures, each with a commitment to sustainable cooking practices. Each chef has contributed five recipes to the cookbook that is free to download online at IKEA.ca/Scrapcooking and is also available on Apple Books and Google Play Books. The eBook is available to everyone, and members of IKEA Family will have early access to the 50 digital recipes and be automatically entered to win a limited edition physical copy of the 214-page book.

An estimated 2.2 million tonnes of food is wasted in Canada alone. IKEA Canada wants to actively reduce food waste both at home, but also across its Restaurants and food services. The retailer has already reduced food waste by 31 per cent across its kitchens nationwide and is on its way to achieving a 50 per cent reduction in food waste by the end of this year.

"Food is valuable and precious. We believe that everyone in the food chain has a role to play in preventing and reducing food waste," said Melissa Barbosa, Sustainability Manager, IKEA Canada. "By providing new solutions and drawing on the passion of our co-workers and customers, we can help tackle Canada's food waste challenge."

To support The ScrapsBook, IKEA will launch #Scrapcooking Sundays, a weekly series of live cooking tutorials on Instagram Live hosted by contributing chefs this Spring. To learn more: IKEA.ca/Scrapcooking

