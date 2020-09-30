"IKEA products are part of millions of Canadians' homes and we have a responsibility to inspire and enable our customers to live a better everyday life within the boundaries of the planet," said Melissa Barbosa, Sustainability Manager, IKEA Canada. "By phasing out alkaline batteries and focusing on our range of rechargeable batteries, we are taking one step on that journey – offering customers an affordable and convenient solution to prolong the life of products and materials, while reducing household waste."

In fiscal year 2019, IKEA sold roughly 300 million alkaline batteries globally. If all our customers switched to LADDA rechargeable batteries and charged them 50 times, their waste reduction would be as much as 5,000 tons annually. As one LADDA battery can be charged up to 500 times, the potential to reduce additional waste exists.

With ambitious commitments through its People & Planet Positive strategy, IKEA Canada continues to transform its business to be ever more sustainable. By 2030, the retailer aims to be a fully circular and climate positive business, while also enabling its customers to live a better everyday life within the limits of the planet. Last year, IKEA Canada phased out all single-use plastics from its home furnishings range and introduced a sustainable Sell-Back service. To promote circular and sustainable consumption, IKEA recently launched its sustainable product guide. Signified by a green dot throughout the in-store experience, the guide helps consumers find products and solutions that help them live more sustainably at home.

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 374 IKEA stores in 30 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 31 million visitors to its stores and 117 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

