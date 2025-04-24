Home furnishing retailer brings affordable custom design services closer to customers in the Greater Montreal Area

BURLINGTON, ON, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada is excited to announce that its newest Plan and order point will open in Vaudreuil, QC on May 2, 2025. As IKEA Canada continues its journey to meet customers in the best possible way no matter how, when, or where they choose to shop, Plan and order points offer easy access to expert design services when planning, ordering, and purchasing home furnishing solutions for any room in the home.

IKEA Canada to open newest Plan and order point in Vaudreuil, Quebec (CNW Group/IKEA Canada Limited Partnership)

Located in Faubourg de la Gare Vaudreuil at 3080 Boulevard de la Gare, Suite 100, the new Plan and order point will also offer about 100 IKEA products (excluding food) for immediate purchase and takeaway, as well as a customer collection point conveniently located in the same building. Vaudreuil is the first IKEA Plan and order point in Canada to feature these extra benefits for customers.

Customers can get design support for the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and living room. When their designs are complete, they can be ordered for home delivery or picked up at Vaudreuil or any other local pick-up point location nearby. Customers are now able to pre-book appointments for a full suite of planning services for May 2 and beyond by visiting here

IKEA Canada looks forward to providing this elevated planning experience to its Vaudreuil neighbours as it brings a growing network of Plan and order points to five locations in Quebec and 10 across Canada.

As a leader in life at home, IKEA has been committed to helping Canadians fulfil the dream of a beautiful and affordable home for nearly 50 years. As part of its vision to create a better everyday life for the many, IKEA Canada leaned into affordability to help Canadians do more with less during the cost-of-living crisis.

IKEA Canada is always looking to recruit quality talent as it continues to grow its operations in Canada. To learn more about building a career with IKEA and joining the teams that will bring these new customer meeting points to life, visit IKEA.ca/careers.

For more information including store hours at IKEA Plan and order points, visit https://www.ikea.com/ca/en/stores/plan-and-order-point/.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 473 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 16 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 32.6 million visitors to its stores and 162.6 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

SOURCE IKEA Canada Limited Partnership

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Eve-Catherine Métras, Marketing et Communication, IKEA Montreal, [email protected]