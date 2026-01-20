"For nearly 50 years, IKEA Canada has been committed to creating an inclusive and supportive workplace as well as investing in the development of our co-workers so that every individual feels empowered to contribute to the growth of the business," said Tanja Fratangeli, Head of People and Culture, IKEA Canada. "This award serves as inspiration for IKEA to continue evolving, adapting, and fostering a better everyday life for our people."

IKEA promotes a culture where co-workers feel safe to be themselves, are treated fairly, and are given equal opportunities. Enabling happy, healthy, and engaged co-workers is a key priority for the renowned home furnishing retailer. Here a few of the many ways in which IKEA Canada has put its people first in 2025:

Dedicated to creating a culture where wellness is accessible to all, IKEA has launched several initiatives aimed at prioritizing mental, physical, and financial well-being including: the co-worker resource group Guiding Real Opportunities of Wellness (G.R.O.W.) to engage co-workers in shaping the future of holistic wellness in the workplace; the Psychological Safety Committee to explore ways to assist leaders and co-workers during difficult customer interactions such as through de-escalation training, courtesy and respect signage, and resources to help ensure everyone feels psychologically safe at work; and new Menopause Guidelines in addition to partnership with the Menopause Foundation of Canada to help create an inclusive environment where women feel supported at every stage of life.

Through the annual I Share co-worker survey , the brand invites co-workers to share their honest opinions on what they love about working at IKEA and what they think could be improved upon. In 2025, 93% of co-workers participated , providing concrete feedback to guide business planning, actions, and solutions that will contribute to a happier and healthier workplace.

IKEA is committed to integrating equality, diversity, and inclusion (ED&I) into all aspects of its business including ways of working, policies, processes, and customer interactions to secure a long-term sustainable impact. Its ED&I strategy encompasses these important areas where the brand strives to increase awareness and understanding, positive action, representation, and tangible change: gender balance, 2SLGBTQ+ inclusion, multicultural diversity, disability inclusion, refugee integration, and Indigenous reconciliation.

IKEA believes that competent and engaged co-workers are key drivers to growth, a strong workplace culture, and meaningful careers. The furniture brand provides a wide range of training and upskilling opportunities as well as dedicates one week of the year to focus on professional development for all IKEA units, offering inspiring and informative sessions on leadership, coaching, allyship, well-being, and career growth.

Through the comprehensive, consistent focus on co-workers, IKEA Canada maintains a 19.5% total turnover rate, significantly better than the industry average and testament to the long-term relationship and care IKEA holds with its greatest asset – its people.

Forbes and Statista selected Canada's Best Employers 2026 through an independent survey from a sample of over 37,000 Canada-based employees working for companies employing at least 500 people within Canada. Over 900,000 employer evaluations were considered. The final score is based on two types of evaluations: personal (those given by employees themselves) and public (those given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry), with a much higher weighting for personal evaluations. Learn more about the Forbes Canada's Best Employers here.

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 15 stores and 11 Plan and order points in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 33.3 million visitors to its stores and 199.9 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit http://IKEA.ca.

