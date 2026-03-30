IKEA Canada to open newest Plan and order point in Kelowna, BC on April 8

Customers can now pre-book planning appointments for April 8 and beyond online at IKEA.ca/KelownaPAOP.

Once orders have been placed, they can be delivered or collected from the Pick-up location at the Plan and order point. For those who can't wait to add something new to their space, customers can shop a selection of IKEA products (excluding food – sorry, no meatballs) for immediate purchase and takeaway.

IKEA Canada operates 11 Plan and order point locations in BC, Ontario, and Quebec. These service-based customer meeting points are one of the many ways IKEA Canada is transforming its business to deliver a seamless retail experience wherever, whenever, and however customers choose to shop with the brand.

Plan and order points help to reduce the distances that customers must travel to visit an IKEA location, which has affordability, accessibility, and sustainability benefits. Currently, the nearest IKEA customer meeting point is a four-hour drive for residents in the Thompson-Okanagan region. The renowned home furnishing retailer is looking forward to meeting its newest neighbours and joining this vibrant BC Interior community.

For more information including locations and store hours of the IKEA Plan and order points, visit https://www.ikea.com/ca/en/stores/plan-and-order-point/.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 15 stores and 11 Plan and order points in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 33.3 million visitors to its stores and 199.9 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

SOURCE IKEA Canada Limited Partnership

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Ryan Lim, PR & Marketing, IKEA Coquitlam, [email protected]