"On one of the biggest shopping days of the year, we want to change the conversation from one of mass consumption to mass circularity, and show how sustainable living can be easy and affordable for everyone," said Melissa Barbosa, Head of Sustainability, IKEA Canada. "This Black Friday, we will redefine savings by inspiring and enabling Canadians to save not only money, but also water, energy, waste and resources."

From furniture to food, production to home delivery and energy to investments, IKEA is transforming its business model to become ever more sustainable and the Black Friday campaign is just one step on the retailer's journey to become fully circular and climate positive by 2030. This includes designing only with renewable and recycled materials; offering new ways for customers to acquire, care for, prolong the life of and pass on IKEA products; and joining forces with other organizations and individuals who share the same determination for change

To help reduce the number of home furnishing products thrown away each year, the IKEA Sell-Back program enables customers to apply to sell their gently-used IKEA products back in exchange for in-store credit. Furniture is then given a second life through resale in the local store's As-Is section or through donation. Part of the IKEA Family loyalty program, the Sell-Back service has seen strong engagement from Canadians since launching in early 2019. The retailer continues to expand its circular offer, piloting a mattress donation program with Furniture Bank and offering a kitchen recycling program with Habitat for Humanity where customers can donate pre-loved kitchens for a tax credit. In addition, IKEA has phased out single-use plastics from its home furnishing range and recently launched a sustainable 'green dot' product guide to helps consumers find products and solutions that help them live more sustainably at home.

"Every year, IKEA products and services are part of millions of Canadians homes and we have a responsibility to support our customers to live a better everyday life within the limits of our planet through affordable, straightforward solutions," said Melissa Barbosa, Head of Sustainability, IKEA Canada. "We are committed to helping our customers reduce their household climate impacts by continuously evolving the products and services we offer to help reduce energy use, water consumption and waste."

The IKEA Canada Black Friday campaign will run from mid-November through until the end of the month, with more details to come. To stay up to date, visit IKEA.ca/BlackFriday.

*Sell-back value is assessed by the IKEA Canada team upon review of the product condition.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 374 IKEA stores in 30 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 31 million visitors to its stores and 117 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca .

SOURCE IKEA Canada

For further information: Kristin Newbigging, Public Relations Leader, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ikea.ca

