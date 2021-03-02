"We know that living more sustainably is top of mind for Canadians. With the new plant ball, we are proud to offer a healthy, delicious, affordable and sustainable alternative to the traditional meatball – at only 4 per cent of the climate footprint," said Danielle Beauchesne, Country IKEA Food Manager. "We are confident that the plant ball will convince even the most skeptical meat eaters to enjoy plant-based alternatives."

Canadians can now enjoy the plant ball at home – with frozen bags available for only $6.99 in Swedish Food Markets (located near the cash) nationwide. The plant ball dish is also available for the same price at IKEA Restaurants across the country, classically served with mashed potatoes, broccoli, lingonberries and cream sauce. Customers can choose to dine-in or takeout, based on what's available in their region and are advised to check online in advance to see what's open at their local store.

Developed in 1985, the meatball is an IKEA icon with more than 1.375 million meatball plates served every year across Canada. In 2015, both the veggie ball and chicken meatball were introduced, followed by the salmon ball in 2018. The plant ball is the latest addition to the meatball family, inspiring and enabling customers to choose a delicious and more sustainable option, at an affordable price. In addition to the plant ball, customers can also enjoy the veggie hot dog at IKEA Bistros nationwide and strawberry vegan soft ice as part of the retailer's latest plant-based offerings.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 374 IKEA stores in 30 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 22.9 million visitors to its stores and 178.4 million visitors to IKEA.ca and the IKEA app. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

SOURCE IKEA Canada

For further information: Maja Boricevic, Communications Specialist, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ikea.ca

