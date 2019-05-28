IKEA Canada recognized for environmental leadership by Tree Canada

Co-workers from coast to coast gear up for annual community tree planting in support of urban forests

BURLINGTON, ON, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - This spring, IKEA Canada co-workers will join Tree Canada in 19 different communities across the country to plant trees and shrubs as part of the retailer's ongoing commitment to people and planet. To mark over 23 years of partnership, Tree Canada will honour IKEA Canada with its Ultimate Award at the tree planting event held today in Burlington, ON at LaSalle Park. Since the partnership began in 1996, IKEA Canada co-workers have planted more than 55,000 trees, including 18,700 seedlings, and the company has contributed over $1 million toward greening local communities.

"We are proud of our longstanding partnership with Tree Canada, an organization which supports us in creating a positive impact on the planet," said Melissa Mirowski, Sustainability Lead, IKEA Canada. "Our co-workers are our best sustainability ambassadors and look forward to coming together with Tree Canada every year to green our local communities."

This year, IKEA Canada co-workers will plant trees in locations which support the resiliency of urban forests, addressing an increasing need to support these areas due to trees lost as a result of rapidly spreading invasive insects, such as the emerald ash borer.

"We are at a critical point in our history where the protection of our urban forests is as crucial as ever, and it is through our corporate partnerships that we can positively influence the health of our urban forests and the health of the communities that rely on them," said Michael Rosen, President of Tree Canada. We thank organizations, like IKEA, for their continued environmental leadership and support, and are proud to recognize them with our Ultimate Award this year."

