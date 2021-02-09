Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, IKEA Canada has prioritized the health and safety and livelihoods of its 7900 co-workers nationwide. Over the past year the retailer is proud to have maintained all co-worker employment throughout its temporary closures. IKEA has also introduced relevant, enhanced co-worker programs for both physical and mental health and well-being, new development opportunities, flexible Wellness Days and a [email protected] initiative to build skills and competency for those working from home. All the while, the retailer continued to make long-term commitments to support its equality, diversity and inclusion platform.

"At IKEA, we strive to create a welcoming and inclusive environment that values every individual's unique differences and contributions," said Tanja Fratangeli, Head of People and Culture, IKEA Canada. "We remain committed to ensuring that IKEA continues to be a great place to work, always supporting a better everyday life for our co-workers."

Here are a few, of the many reasons, why IKEA is a Great Place to Work:

Equality remains a key focus at IKEA with the goal to reflect the diversity of Canada and create an inclusive work environment where every co-worker can be themselves.

The retailer is committed to supporting greater ethnic and racial equity and inclusion for Black people, Indigenous peoples and people of colour (BIPOC communities) through partnerships, community donations, leadership training, resources and co-worker support circles.



Strong continued focus on gender equality - 51 per cent of co-workers and managers are women and the IKEA Canada management team is gender equal. The retailer is a founding member of the Gender Equality Leadership Project, a Global Compact Network Canada venture to eliminate barriers faced by women in the workplace.



Committed to creating a welcoming, safe and accepting environment for LGBTQ+ co-workers and communities. This includes raising the Pride flag nationwide for IDAHOT, participating in Pride celebrations and partnering with organizations like Pride at Work.



Support for those with lived refugee experiences through its Refugee Skills for Employment Initiative.

In 2020, IKEA evolved its traditional Sick Pay program to introduce Wellness Days, offering more flexibility for co-workers to manage responsibilities outside of work.

The IKEA benefits program was developed together with co-workers from across the country, with a strong focus on health and well-being. In 2020, IKEA Canada enhanced benefit eligibility as part of its Caring for Co-workers initiative.

Co-worker Total Rewards include a competitive RRSP program, the Tack! Ingka loyalty program, a performance-driven bonus program, subsidized meals, a co-worker discount, paid uniform and safety boots subsidy.

IKEA Canada supports its co-workers in living a more sustainable life at home through challenges like the Better Living App and ongoing education and tools.

Ongoing opportunities for co-workers to give back to the local community and volunteer through #TogetherwithKindness COVID-19 relief efforts and long-term community partnerships with Tree Canada and Habitat for Humanity.

In collaboration with analytics firm Statista, Forbes selected Canada's Best Employers based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 8,000 Canadian employees who work for companies that employ at least 500 people in their Canadian operations. The surveys were anonymous and administered in a series of online panels and provide a representative sample of the Canadian workforce. The resulting list included 300 employers that received the most recommendation. View the full list at http://www.forbes.com/canada-best-employers/list

