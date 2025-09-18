This milestone, made possible through collaboration with service partners and a nationwide rollout of fleet chargers, reflects IKEA Canada's commitment to improving the local environment around its stores and being a good neighbour.

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada is proud to share a significant milestone in its sustainability journey. In August 2025, 72% of its big and bulky truck home deliveries were completed using electric vehicles (EVs), surpassing deliveries made by internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles for the first time. This marks a strong step forward in support of Ingka Group's global ambition to achieve more than 90% zero emission (ZE) home deliveries by 2028.

IKEA Canada reaches significant zero emission milestone as electric vehicle truck home deliveries take the lead over diesel (CNW Group/IKEA Canada Limited Partnership)

IKEA Canada's progress toward ZE home deliveries is made possible through strong collaboration with delivery service partners who share the company's vision for innovative solutions that support healthier cities and a healthier climate. Investments in EV charging infrastructure have also played a critical role in enabling this transition and sustaining momentum.

"Our investments in EV charging infrastructure provide our delivery service partners with dedicated, reliable and safe access to power, ensuring they start each day fully charged and ready to deliver," says Liz Wilson, Head of Customer Fulfilment. "Having more of our truck home deliveries fulfilled by EVs than diesel trucks in August 2025 is an incredible milestone in advancing IKEA Canada's sustainability goals. This progress wouldn't be possible without the strong collaboration with our delivery service partners, who share our commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility. Most importantly, we're proud that IKEA customers never have to pay a premium for zero emission deliveries, reflecting our dedication to making sustainable choices both accessible and affordable for the many."

IKEA Canada has invested $3.75 million, supported by $1.175 million in funding from Natural Resources Canada's (NRCan) Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP) and utility partners, to have EV fleet chargers installed at all 17 IKEA home delivery fulfilment units across Canada. This coast-to-coast rollout ensures every location offering home delivery services, including IKEA stores and Customer Distribution Centres (CDCs), is equipped with dedicated EV charging infrastructure for its delivery partners.

IKEA customers never pay a premium for zero emission home delivery. It's part of the company's commitment to making sustainable choices easy and accessible for the many, while continuing to deliver the high-quality service customers expect. Aligned with Ingka Group's global ambition to reach 90% zero emission home deliveries by 2028, IKEA Canada is driving progress through innovative solutions and strategic collaborations that support its sustainability journey and respond to evolving customer needs.

