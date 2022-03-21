"At IKEA Canada, we are committed to creating a better everyday life in local communities and contributing to a greener, fairer and more sustainable future," said Melissa Barbosa, Country Sustainability Manager, IKEA Canada. "Our partnership with Project Forest supports us in our goal to help tackle the challenges of climate change and restore important natural landscapes, while also contributing to our long-term Indigenous reconciliation ambitions."

IKEA Canada's contribution will focus heavily on supporting the Swan River Ecological Reconciliation project. Located in Alberta's Swan River First Nation community, this project aims to restore the local landscape by reintroducing traditional food and plant species back into the area and re-establishing traditional land use opportunity for First Nation community members. Key learnings and results gained throughout the project will also be shared with other First Nation communities in Alberta and across Canada.

"To ensure sustained life on earth, we have a responsibility to manage our forest ecosystems," said Mike Toffan, Founder and Executive Direct, Project Forest. "IKEA Canada's support of the Golden Ranches and Swan River Ecological Reconciliation projects has been monumental and will help Project Forest achieve its goal of rewilding the Canadian landscape one forest at a time."

This partnership aligns with IKEA Canada's Indigenous Reconciliation Strategy, which was developed in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Call to Action #92 and in consultation with the Indigenous community. The strategy will unfold over the next several years and contribute to an environment where respect for Indigenous rights is integrated into all areas of our business.

IKEA Canada is also committed to tackling climate change through a collaborative, community-based and land stewardship approach, from our long-term partnership with Furniture Bank facilitating mattress recycling, to our ongoing partnership with Tree Canada further supporting reforestation efforts nationally.

IKEA Canada co-workers will have the opportunity to participate in educational sessions and a local tree planting day facilitated by Project Forest in spring/summer 2022.

