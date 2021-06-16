"At IKEA, we believe that refugees bring immense value to both business and society when given the right opportunities to access a better life," said Tanja Fratangeli, Head of People and Culture, IKEA Canada. "Our national Refugee Skills for Employment Initiative not only provides refugees with career opportunities, language skills and job training, but it also provides IKEA the opportunity to connect with exceptional talent and create a diverse and inclusive work environment where individual differences are celebrated and embraced."

Opening up new opportunities for those with lived-refugee experience

The program, which launched earlier this year, has already resulted in successful placements for participants across IKEA Canada stores, customer distribution centres and the company's national service office.

Margarita (Maria) Cifuentes arrived in Canada from Colombia hoping to build a better life for herself and her family. After being referred to ACCES, Maria enrolled in the IKEA Canada Customer Experience Training Program in January 2021. After completing the program, Maria connected with IKEA Canada managers who encouraged her to apply for a paid placement. Maria was offered a position as a Sales Co-worker at IKEA Vaughan.

"I admire IKEA for their approach to inclusion, they provide opportunities to people no matter their age, gender, or race. The whole Refugee Skills for Employment program is very good and helped me to better understand Canadian culture. My advice to other refugees and newcomers is to not lose hope over your career in Canada. Stay positive and try to meet new people."

Azza Ali came to Canada from Sudan seeking safety from the war and better opportunities for her family. However, Azza had concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on job availability in the market. After completing the IKEA Canada Customer Experience Training Program, Azza was happy to be offered a position as a Self-Serve Co-Worker at IKEA Edmonton.

"The pandemic has had a very negative impact. I have applied for many jobs, but have not been selected. ACCES Employment gave me the chance to develop myself and obtain good knowledge about working in Canada and the available job opportunities. I love my current job and I appreciate IKEA Canada's professionalism and their warm welcome. They are a great organization with teamwork, professional development opportunities, and chances for career advancement."

Changing the narrative on World Refugee Day

This year, IKEA is marking World Refugee Day globally with a campaign centred around "changing the narrative", with the aim to evolve perceptions on refugees and create a movement both inside and outside the company. To provide education and awareness, the retailer has teamed up with GapMinder and UNHCR on a quiz that challenges misconceptions around refugees for co-workers and customers across the globe.

IKEA has a longstanding history of supporting refugees through humanitarian and employment efforts in Canada and globally.

In 2015, IKEA Canada supported Canada's resettlement of Syrian refugees through a donation of $190,000 in home furnishings to aid families while they settled into their new homes. Through this program, IKEA Canada was able to support nearly 200 families from across the country. This program was followed up by a nationwide Refugee Employment Program to move from short-term settlement needs to long-term employment goals.

in home furnishings to aid families while they settled into their new homes. Through this program, IKEA Canada was able to support nearly 200 families from across the country. This program was followed up by a nationwide Refugee Employment Program to move from short-term settlement needs to long-term employment goals. The retailer actively partners with social entrepreneurs like the Jordan River Foundation, a social enterprise employing female refugees which produces IKEA textiles, including the TILLTALANDE cushion cover sold in Canada .

. Since 2010, the IKEA Foundation has partnered with the UNHCR, helping to provide shelter, care and education to families and children in refugee camps and surrounding communities in parts of Asia , Africa and the Middle East.

, and the Middle East. By the end of 2025, the IKEA Foundation will grant 100 million EUR for programs that help refugees in their host communities improve their incomes and become more self-reliant. The IKEA Foundation has already invested 30 million EUR in its urban refugee livelihood anchor program to take place in Kenya and Uganda . The Foundation is also supporting refugees in the rural community of Dollo Ado, Ethiopia to create a second anchor program in East Africa for 2022 and beyond.

To learn more about IKEA Canada's Refugee Skills for Employment Initiative, click here.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 374 IKEA stores in 30 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 31 million visitors to its stores and 117 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca .

SOURCE IKEA Canada

For further information: FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES: Kristin Newbigging, IKEA Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ikea.ca

