BURLINGTON, ON, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada will open a new Plan and order point in Brossard, Quebec on April 18, 2023, making IKEA more accessible to customers in the Greater Montreal Area. Plan and order points are a service-based customer meeting point designed to help customers take the guesswork out of planning with the help of a knowledgeable IKEA specialist.

Located in the heart of Montreal's South Shore community, the Brossard Plan and order point joins the Quartier DIX30 shopping centre – a vibrant retail destination that is the second largest multi-purpose shopping centre in Canada. It will offer inspiration and support to customers looking to plan, order and purchase complex home furnishing solutions for any room in the home. Customers will be able to schedule personalized appointments with knowledgeable IKEA specialists, and a curated selection of relevant home furnishing solutions will be available on-site for customers to touch and try. IKEA products or food will not be available for immediate takeaway.

"We know that many of our customers in the Montreal area face significant travel time to meet IKEA, which is why we're excited to bring the IKEA experience and our home furnishing expertise closer to our customers in Brossard, Quebec," said Sandy Evinou, East Market Area Manager, IKEA Canada. "Plan and order points are part of our total market approach for the Greater Montreal Area that focuses on delivering new customer touchpoints and locally relevant home furnishing services that affordably meet the everyday needs of our customers."

The IKEA Plan and order point is a space for customers to connect with friendly and knowledgeable IKEA specialists to create custom home furnishing packages that fulfil their individual needs and dreams. Purchases made at an IKEA Plan and order point can be delivered directly to customers' homes or picked up at local IKEA Pick-up Locations.

The Brossard Plan and order point regular store hours will be Monday-Wednesday from 10am-6pm, Thursday-Friday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Plan and order point concept is part of a global ambition to bring a new world of IKEA to its customers. There are more than 30 Plan and order points globally in cities such as Copenhagen, Berlin, Melbourne and Los Angeles. The Brossard Plan and order point is the third of several planned locations in Canada, including locations in Boisbriand, Quebec and Kitchener, Ontario.

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries, including 15 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 26 million visitors to its stores and 189 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca .

