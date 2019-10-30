IKEA Canada launches new IKEA Family loyalty program

New program connects with customers through unique experiences, enhanced benefits and rewards to create a more personalized and affordable shopping experience

BURLINGTON, ON, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, IKEA Canada announces the roll-out of its new IKEA Family loyalty program to markets nationwide. With customer experience at the heart, the program offers brand new benefits and rewards to support Canadians throughout their customer journey, wherever and however they choose to shop with IKEA. The reimagined program is fully digital from online sign-up to a digital card and offers unique benefits both in-store and online. These include a free hot drink at the IKEA Restaurant, member-only discounts, home furnishings inspiration via workshops, exclusive shopping events, access to IKEA's sustainable Sell-Back program and more. Inspired by IKEA customers, the new IKEA Family offer was successfully piloted in the Burlington store earlier this year and is now live from coast to coast.

"We want the IKEA Family program to be the best way our customers experience IKEA," said Michael Kotsidis, Customer Engagement and Loyalty Manager, IKEA Canada. "By re-developing the program to understand our customers better, we ensure IKEA continues to be a great place to shop while meeting the growing need for personalization and relevance in an evolving retail landscape."

Building on the success of past sell-out events – including the IKEA PJ Party and House Party – IKEA Family will introduce new experiences, community events and workshops in-store, all with the goal to share the retailer's home furnishings expertise with the many. On November 1st, IKEA Family members will have the first opportunity to shop the highly-anticipated MARKERAD collection, created in collaboration with world-renowned creative Virgil Abloh. IKEA Family is also the hub for the retailer's Sell-Back program, enabling customers to apply to sell their gently-used IKEA products back, in exchange for store credit. The sustainable service gives used products a second-life and has seen more than 25,000 submissions since launching earlier this year.

Signing up for IKEA Family is free and easy on IKEAFamily.ca. The list of growing IKEA Family benefits include:

Member-only discounts

Free hot drink at the IKEA Restaurant

IKEA's Sell-Back program

Exclusive access to free workshops and events

Monthly $100 gift card contest

gift card contest Free 14-day breakage protection

Extra 30-minutes in Småland

Community projects

Exclusive e-newsletter

IKEA will continue to evolve its IKEA Family program as more benefits, rewards and engagement opportunities are added over time based on customer interaction and feedback.

IKEA Canada continues its transformation journey to become the leading multichannel home furnishings retailer, delivering an accessible, affordable and sustainable customer experience. To better meet the needs of time crunched customers, IKEA recently introduced more affordable and flexible services, including $5 Click & Collect.

