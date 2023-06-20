New mixed reality app empowers customers to bring their homes to life with personalized room designs.

BURLINGTON, ON, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada launches Kreativ, the new and intuitive experience that enables customers to fully integrate design solutions and visualize their own living spaces. IKEA Kreativ combines decades of the brand's life at home expertise with the latest developments in spatial computing, machine learning and 3D mixed reality technologies.

"IKEA Canada is passionate about helping people create a better life at home, and we continuously look to add value to our customers' experience, both on and offline" said Carmen Ciesielski, Director of Home Furnishing and Design at IKEA Canada. "IKEA Kreativ is about enhancing our omnichannel effort to create solutions that are innovative, while also enabling consumers to creatively visualize how to design their ideal home."

The core technology of IKEA Kreativ was developed by Silicon Valley AI (Artificial Intelligence) specialists, Geomagical Labs, which Ingka Group (IKEA Retail) acquired in April 2020. The easy-to-use experience aims to inspire customers, unlock their creativity, and help them visualize how home furnishing solutions will look, fit, and function in their homes, through lifelike interactive design.

With IKEA Kreativ, available in the IKEA app and online at IKEA.ca, customers can:

Explore IKEA products in inspirational 3D showrooms – Customers can explore IKEA products, combinations, and design ideas in a gallery of more than 50 inspirational 3D showrooms, available from the new Design page of IKEA Kreativ.

in inspirational 3D showrooms – Customers can explore IKEA products, combinations, and design ideas in a gallery of more than 50 inspirational 3D showrooms, available from the new Design page of IKEA Kreativ. Browse IKEA products in lifelike spatial settings – Customers can quickly swap, move, rotate, stack, and hang IKEA products to select the perfect product options.

in lifelike spatial settings – Customers can quickly swap, move, rotate, stack, and hang IKEA products to select the perfect product options. Design their own spaces – Through the IKEA Kreativ Scene Scanner™, built into the IKEA App, customers can easily create editable and lifelike 3D replicas of their own spaces, which they can then edit and design with IKEA products. Customers can take a series of photographs of their room, which are automatically processed and assembled into a wide-angle, interactive replica of their space, with accurate dimensions and perspective. Customers can 'erase' existing furniture from the replica, position new IKEA furnishings, rapidly swap through alternatives, and fully design their ideal new space.

– Through the IKEA Kreativ Scene Scanner™, built into the IKEA App, customers can easily create editable and lifelike 3D replicas of their own spaces, which they can then edit and design with IKEA products. Customers can take a series of photographs of their room, which are automatically processed and assembled into a wide-angle, interactive replica of their space, with accurate dimensions and perspective. Customers can 'erase' existing furniture from the replica, position new IKEA furnishings, rapidly swap through alternatives, and fully design their ideal new space. Imagine a better life at home, from anywhere – Once customers have designed their optimal space, they can add products to their cart, save their design ideas to their IKEA account for later, and even share design ideas with family and friends for inspiration and design advice. And because virtual rooms are stored in the cloud, they can be designed from anywhere. Customers can bring their room design to shop at their local store, and they can shop their designs with confidence using the IKEA mobile app too.

Customers can access the complete IKEA Kreativ room design experience for free by downloading the IKEA app from the Apple App Store, Google Play, or by visiting IKEA.ca.

IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries, including 14 in Canada.

