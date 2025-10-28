"At IKEA Canada, we believe in amplifying voices that reflect the real diversity of our country," says Jonelle Ricketts, Head of Marketing. "We're bringing our Equality, Diversity & Inclusion strategy to life by showcasing the BIPOC creatives behind our campaigns--creating visibility, opening doors, and helping shape a more inclusive creative industry."

Home furnishing retailers produce thousands of images annually, yet only 21% of photographers in Canada are BIPOC. Having representation behind the lens is just as important as showing it on-screen. There is an opportunity in the creative industry to boost diversity throughout the production process. As the largest home furnishing company in the world, IKEA has the power and responsibility to lead change. The Making Space campaign features three talented photographers from historically underrepresented communities who captured kitchen showrooms at the IKEA Ottawa store, bringing their unique perspectives to the work.

"Our vision at IKEA is to create a better everyday life for the many people," says Selwyn Crittendon, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer at IKEA Canada. "Inclusion and belonging are essential to the success of our business as it enables us to attract and retain top talent, serve a diverse customer base, and contribute to positive change in society. Our latest campaign, Making Space, is one of the many ways we activate our Equality, Diversity & Inclusion strategy."

Supporting diversity inside and out

IKEA Canada is a humanistic, values-driven company that believes equality lies at the heart of human rights and that reflects equality in its vision and values. The brand proudly supports the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion, a national organization dedicated to helping individuals and businesses become more inclusive and free from discrimination. Over the decades, the brand has launched campaigns to raise awareness and give voice to diverse communities. IKEA Canada has four co-worker resource groups (CRGs), which are voluntary networks of employees based on shared identities, backgrounds, or interests. These groups foster learning, allyship, and inclusive change across the business:

The CREW : Supports multicultural diversity and anti-Black racism, celebrating intersectional identities

: Supports multicultural diversity and anti-Black racism, celebrating intersectional identities Rainbow Connections : Advocates for 2SLGBTQ+ co-workers and allies

: Advocates for 2SLGBTQ+ co-workers and allies GROW : Promotes health and well-being among co-workers

: Promotes health and well-being among co-workers BEAM: Encourages gender balance across all functions

IKEA Canada is encouraging other brands to join the movement by working with more diverse photographers and creative talent to bring their campaigns to life. By using their own spaces to make space together, brands can help foster greater diversity and create opportunities for emerging talent to join and thrive in the industry. The Making Space campaign runs from October 28 to November 30, 2025. For more information, visit www.IKEA.ca/MakingSpace.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores, shops and planning studios in 31 countries, including 16 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 32.6 million visitors to its stores and 162.6 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

