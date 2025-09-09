Rooted in the spirit of tradition but designed for a new generation, the collection blends Westman's signature sculptural shapes and confident use of colour with IKEA iconic design thoughtfulness that blends a functional, joyful approach to home living. Classic red and green tones offer a nod to festive heritage, while bubble gum pink and baby blue introduce a playful twist—perfect for celebrations of all kinds.

"At IKEA, we believe seasonal design should spark joy, feel welcoming, and reflect the many ways people come together to celebrate," said Carmen Ciesielski, Home Furnishing Design Leader, IKEA Canada. "This collaboration with Gustaf Westman brings a fresh, expressive energy to our winter collection—infusing tradition with bold colour, sculptural forms, and a sense of play. It's a perfect example of how IKEA continues to deliver high-quality, design-forward products at prices that make great design accessible to everyone."

The expressive contrasts in the collection are seen throughout: porcelain cup & saucer in dark green and pink feature a soft silhouette. Lighting plays a central role, with candlesticks, candle holders, and a rechargeable lantern that transforms from a layered orb into an expanded, sculptural shape. A modern take on the traditional Swedish candelabra-style lamp adds a nostalgic touch.

"For me, this was an opportunity to take traditional holiday decor aesthetics and turn it on its head, instead, introducing a sense of playfulness and boldness," said Gustaf Westman, "This is my interpretation of the holidays; it's a new design for a new generation."

Rounding out the collection is a striking vase made from a single metal spiral, paired with a glass vessel—designed to support drooping flowers while adding a dynamic visual element to any space.

The IKEA VINTERFINT collection in collaboration with Gustaf Westman will be available in stores and online starting October 1, 2025, for a limited time.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores, shops and planning studios in 31 countries, including 16 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 32.6 million visitors to its stores and 162.6 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

SOURCE IKEA Canada Limited Partnership

For media inquiries: Darcy Greaves, Commercial PR Specialist, IKEA Canada, [email protected]