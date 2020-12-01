"Now more than ever, our customers want services that are fast, contactless and can fit around their busy schedules," says Liz Wilson, Head of Customer Fulfilment, IKEA Canada. "The introduction of Collection Lockers at our GTA stores supports our journey toward making shopping at IKEA even more accessible, affordable, and convenient for Canadians."

The IKEA Collection Lockers are located outside each store in the parking lot for easy customer access. The new service feature barrier-free access with a low-mount screen and has lockers to fit orders of any size – from small Market Hall items and accessories to an entire PAX wardrobe.

The home furnishing retailer is moving with speed to meet the rapidly changing needs and expectations of customers, always striving to offer a seamless retail experience wherever and whenever customers choose to shop. In addition to the launch of Collection Lockers, this year IKEA introduced new services including contactless Curbside Click & Collect and remote planning for Kitchens, Bathrooms, Wardrobes, and Offices.

Health and safety continue to be a top priority for IKEA Canada. Collection Lockers provide an additional, contactless way to shop and remain open outside IKEA Etobicoke and North York stores, which have temporarily closed to customers. Curbside Click & Collect also remains available for customers to pick-up orders placed online at these stores.

For more information on the new Collection Lockers and other IKEA services, visit IKEA.ca/Services.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 374 IKEA stores in 30 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 22.9 million visitors to its stores and 178.4 million visitors to IKEA.ca and the IKEA app. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca .

