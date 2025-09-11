"At IKEA, we believe that cooking and sharing meals should be a joyful and accessible experience for everyone," said Rob Kelly, Chief Commercial Officer, IKEA Canada. "This year, our focus is on helping people create kitchens and dining solutions that reflect their individual needs—making everyday cooking easier, more enjoyable, and more sustainable. No matter your budget, living space, or life circumstances, we want to empower the many to rediscover the simple pleasure of gathering around a home-cooked meal."

This initiative is part of our broader focus on supporting people through every step of the cooking and eating journey—from organizing and prepping to sharing meals and cleaning up. Just like a långbord brings everyone together around one table, we're making each part of the experience simpler, more joyful, and full of connection.

"Collaborations like this one with IKEA Canada are vital to our mission," said Tommy Kulczyk, President and CEO of Breakfast Club of Canada "When companies step up to advocate and support children's access to nutritious food, they're not just filling plates, they're fueling futures. We're proud to work alongside IKEA Canada to help ensure more children across the country start their day nourished and ready to thrive."

Affordability remains at the heart of IKEA Canada's approach. To kick off the year in focus, two limited-time offers will be available from September 8 to 17:

20% off cooking and eating essentials





20% off dining furniture

These offers are designed to make everyday moments at home more accessible and joyful for the many.

Looking at the new fiscal year ahead, IKEA Canada will introduce more than 200 new products designed to elevate the cooking and eating experience. Highlights include new dining tables and smart storage solutions that help reduce food waste, save money, and maximize space. The kitchen range will also expand with more versatile options, including new frame and interior colours and smarter interior solutions to make kitchens even more functional and inspiring.

All offers, including the $1 breakfast, are exclusive to IKEA Family members. It's free to join, and members enjoy special deals, events, and rewards all year long. To learn more, visit https://www.ikea.com/ca/en/offers/

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 400 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 16 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 32.6 million visitors to its stores and 162.6 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

For media inquiries: Maja Clucas, Communication Business Partner, IKEA Canada, [email protected]