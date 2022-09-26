In partnership with The Canadian Library, the installation sheds light on Indigenous history and aims to spark positive change

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada will host an art installation by The Canadian Library that honours thousands of murdered and missing Indigenous women and children in all its stores from September 30 to December 31, 2022.

IKEA Canada hosting Indigenous art installation in stores across Canada in partnership with The Canadian Library project, September 30 to December 31, 2022. (CNW Group/IKEA Canada) IKEA Canada hosting Indigenous art installation in stores across Canada in partnership with The Canadian Library project, September 30 to December 31, 2022. (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)

Each installation will feature a BILLY bookcase filled with books covered in Indigenous-inspired fabric and instead of titles, the book spines will note the individual names of missing Indigenous women and children. IKEA co-workers and customers can learn more about the individuals being honoured by scanning an integrated QR code that directs to an online catalogue of stories compiled by volunteers across Canada.

"At IKEA Canada, we care deeply about Indigenous Peoples and it's our ambition to be part of real change through meaningful action," said John Williams, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Leader, IKEA Canada. "Launching this initiative on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and prior to Sisters in Spirit Day is an important step in our commitment to Indigenous reconciliation. Our intention is to create awareness and enable tough conversations about this ongoing violence that affects Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people. Our hope is that these installations spark meaningful change with our co-workers and customers."

The Canadian Library is a grassroots art installation project that serves as a memorial to all First Nations, Metis and Inuit women and children who have suffered abuse, lost their lives due to brutality or have been forgotten. The installations at IKEA Canada stores will feature 2,250 books and contribute to The Canadian Library's ambition to complete 8,000 across the country.

"The impact of this partnership is profound – to be able to share with and educate thousands of Canadians is going to have a massive impact in helping to bring about true reconciliation," said Shanta Sundarason, Team Lead, The Canadian Library. "We thank IKEA for being the first national organization to join us on this journey and look forward to seeing the installations in stores this fall before they are gifted to a final home as a permanent art installation and educational platform."

This installation is one of many initiatives under IKEA Canada's Indigenous Reconciliation Strategy that was established in 2021. Developed in alignment with the retailer's Equality Plan and in consultation with the Indigenous community, this strategy will continue to unfold in the coming years under three key pillars: learning and teaching, collaboration and amplification, and reciprocity with the Indigenous community.

As part of its commitment to Indigenous Reconciliation, IKEA Canada is also working with 4 Seasons of Reconciliation to offer an online professional development course to all IKEA co-workers beginning September 30. Developed in partnership with First Nations University of Canada – a federated college of the University of Regina – Indigenous Elders, Traditional Knowledge Keepers and residential school Survivors, 4 Seasons of Reconciliation provides foundational knowledge about Truth and Reconciliation, deepens historical understanding and expands knowledge about current Indigenous realities.

Learn more about the The Canadian Library installation at IKEA Canada by visiting IKEA.ca/TheCanadianLibrary.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 374 IKEA stores in 30 countries, including 15 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 31 million visitors to its stores and 117 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

SOURCE IKEA Canada

For further information: For media inquiries: Lisa Huie, PR Leader, IKEA Canada, [email protected]