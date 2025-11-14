Plan and order points offer customers one-on-one planning services with IKEA experts to design and purchase home furnishing solutions for any room in the home such as kitchen renovations or bedroom storage systems. Once orders have been placed, they can be delivered to their homes or collected from the pick-up location at the Plan and order point.

For those looking to instantly refresh their spaces, visitors to the Gatineau Plan and order point will be able to shop a limited selection of products from the IKEA range (excluding food – sorry, no meatballs) for immediate purchase and takeaway.

"We're focused on better meeting the needs of our customers by delivering locally relevant solutions, reaching more of the many where they are, and offering a truly seamless omnichannel experience," said Jessie Quick, Country Business Development and Transformation Manager, IKEA Canada.

Plan and order points are one of the many ways IKEA Canada has been transforming its business to deliver a seamless retail experience wherever, whenever, and however customers choose to shop with the renowned home furnishing giant. Plan and order points help to reduce the distances that customers must travel to visit an IKEA location, which has affordability, accessibility, and sustainability benefits.

"After seeing such a positive response to IKEA Plan and order points in other regions of Quebec, we're thrilled to bring this unique format to Gatineau and support the many Outaouais residents in creating a better everyday life at home through beautiful, functional, and sustainable home furnishings that fit their budget," said Amadou Diop, Market Area Manager, East Market.



As a leader in life at home, IKEA has been committed to helping Canadians fulfil the dream of a beautiful and affordable home for nearly 50 years. As part of its vision to create a better everyday life for the many.

For more information including store hours at IKEA Plan and order points, visit https://www.ikea.com/ca/en/stores/plan-and-order-point/

IKEA Canada is always looking to recruit quality talent as it continues to explore finding new ways to meet the many Canadians. To learn more about building a career with IKEA and joining the teams that will bring these new customer meeting points to life, visit IKEA.ca/careers.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 16 stores and 10 Plan and order points in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 33.3 million visitors to its stores and 199.9 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit http://IKEA.ca.

