BURLINGTON, ON, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada announces plans to inject more than $400 million into projects that expand fulfillment capabilities in the Greater Vancouver and Toronto Areas. IKEA Canada's investment will help the brand continue to meet the evolving ways that customers shop today, while supporting their commitment to help Canadians enjoy a better life at home. As leaders in life at home, IKEA is focused on accelerating its business transformation to deliver a memorable and seamless customer experience journey across all customer meeting points.

"At IKEA, we are always looking for ways to optimize our operations to better meet our customers' need for convenience and speed, while continuing to help fulfill their aspirations for a better life at home," notes Geoffrey Macdonald, CFO, IKEA Canada. "We are focused on further transforming and developing our fulfilment networks in key markets across the country to ensure that our products are available to customers whenever, wherever, and however they choose to shop with us."

In the Greater Vancouver Area, IKEA Canada aims to expand fulfillment capabilities at IKEA Richmond. Should the expansion project be approved, upon completion, the expanded IKEA Richmond store will provide customers with enhanced click and collect and locker pickup services, while supporting truck, parcel, and collection point delivery throughout the Greater Vancouver market. Expansion plans have been developed in alignment with the brand's climate-positive ambitions, and the new facility will help support short and stable lead times to customers while reducing costs and supporting market growth.

In the Greater Toronto Area, IKEA Canada intends to build a new Customer Distribution Centre in Hamilton, Ontario in 2025 that will support expansion throughout southwestern Ontario. IKEA Etobicoke and IKEA Vaughan will also undergo expansions by 2025 to strengthen their store fulfilment capabilities and further enable the company to keep in-demand products available and delivery times as short as possible, while also supporting future growth in the market.

This omnichannel transformation includes introducing new ways to shop, enhancements to existing store experiences, strengthened digital capabilities and services, along with optimized fulfilment networks to ensure that regardless of when, where or how customers choose to shop, their experience is integrated and seamless. Renowned worldwide for its large-format stores boasting home furnishing inspirations and solutions where customers can shop and return home with their purchases in-hand, today customers can also shop the brand's affordable and sustainable products and solutions digitally through IKEA.ca and the shoppable IKEA app. Further, customers can choose to receive their purchases through a variety of pickup and delivery services that best suit their needs and budget.

People remain at the heart of the IKEA omnichannel transformation and as the company continues to keep customers at the centre of its transformation, IKEA remains committed to investing in its co-workers nationally so that the retailer can deliver the best possible customer experience.

IKEA Canada continues to expand its diverse network of customer meeting points including Plan and order points now open in Boisbriand and Brossard, QC as well as Kitchener, ON, Canada's first city-centre store in downtown Toronto, and the highly anticipated small-format store at Scarborough Town Centre.

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 21.2 million visitors to its stores and 236 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

