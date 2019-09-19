IKEA Canada Expands Distribution Network with Grand Opening of Kleinburg Customer Distribution Centre

"Today's opening in Kleinburg is an important step as IKEA Canada continues its transformation journey to become the leading multichannel home furnishings retailer," said Liz Wilson, Country Customer Fulfilment Manager, IKEA Canada. "By continuing to grow and optimize our distribution networks, we ensure the IKEA business is fit for long-term growth and we are better able to meet our customers' needs for convenience and speed in this fast-changing retail landscape."

The Kleinburg Customer Distribution Centre will focus on last mile delivery directly to customers' homes and will complement the retailer's four stores and Mississauga Customer Distribution Centre in the Greater Toronto Area. Customers served by the new centre are expected to see shorter delivery lead times, which will support the retailer's expanded service offering, including new lower pricing for parcel and truck delivery.

The site has created approximately 120 indirect jobs and is operated by DHL Supply Chain, the Americas leader in contract logistics and part of Deutsche Post DHL.

"Through our deep industry and market expertise, we're well-positioned to help IKEA increase productivity and meet the ever-changing expectations of every customer, every time," said Jennifer Askew, Vice President Retail Operations Canada, DHL Supply Chain. "Our culture of continuous innovation also enables our team to bring productivity-enhancing technology and data-driven insight to drive even greater agility and flexibility needed throughout the retail industry."

IKEA wants to have a positive impact on people and the planet. Opening this new distribution location in the Toronto area brings the retailer closer to the customer, reducing transport distances and emissions. IKEA has also made the bold commitment globally to have 100 per cent electric or zero emission vehicles by 2025.

The new Kleinburg location is IKEA's fourth customer distribution centre in Canada. The retailer opened its first centre in the Vancouver area last year and also operates facilities in the Montreal and Toronto areas.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

IKEA Group is a leading home furnishing retailer with 357 stores in more than 29 countries worldwide, which are visited by 817 million people every year. IKEA Canada has 14 stores, an eCommerce virtual store, five Pick-up and order points and 17 Collection Points. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 30 million visitors to its stores and 104 million visitors to the IKEA.ca website. Founded in 1943, the IKEA business philosophy is to offer a wide range of products of good design and function at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca .

