"Despite the challenges we faced with the even higher cost of living, a rapidly changing retail landscape, and economic and trade pressures, I'm so proud of our 7,000-plus co-workers across the country who met more of the many Canadians and supported them in creating a better everyday life at home," says Selwyn Crittendon, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA Canada. "By continuing to lower prices on our most popular items and offering delicious meals at the lowest possible price, we made it easier for customers to enjoy our restaurant while being inspired by our home furnishing range. And that has set us up for a tremendous start to FY26 as we focus on our Complete Cooking and Eating offer."

IKEA Canada shared financial results and more with the launch of its annual Summary Report during a stakeholder event at IKEA Etobicoke.

Affordability, accessibility, and sustainability highlights included:

As the cost of living continued to rise in 2025, IKEA Canada doubled down on its commitment to affordability by investing over $50 million to lower prices on more than 550 products, adding to the $80 million in price reductions in 2024. This latest round of price reductions on popular items enabled Canadians to create homes that meet their needs and dreams while being cautious about their spending.

Despite financial concerns, Canadians still want to be able to enjoy a meal out. By offering healthy and sustainable choices at a very affordable price, a family of four can enjoy a meal at IKEA for approximately $30. To continue its commitment to a unique and affordable food offer, IKEA Canada will launch a bold new food menu in stores across Canada this Fall.

IKEA continued to work with partner organizations including Furniture Bank, Rainbow Railroad, the Canadian Red Cross, and others to support those in need in the communities where IKEA operates. Guided by its mission to create a better everyday life for the many people, in the coming year, the global retailer will continue to put its equality, diversity, and inclusion strategy into action through such initiatives as the Making Space marketing campaign.

Taking care of co-workers is a top priority for IKEA Canada as they are the company's greatest asset. In FY25, the home furnishing retailer created space for meaningful conversations and training around mental health and menopause, helping to reduce stigma and build a workplace where everyone feels safe and supported. The impact is clear from the latest co-worker survey results where 83% feel a strong sense of belonging at IKEA and 86% feel connected to their colleagues.

This past year, IKEA Canada strengthened its commitment to zero emission (ZE) transportation by expanding its electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure. In August 2025, more truck home deliveries were completed using EV (72%) than deliveries made by internal combustion engine vehicles. This milestone marks a strong step forward in support of Ingka Group's global ambition to achieve more than 90% ZE truck home deliveries by 2028.

In response to a rapidly evolving retail environment and changing consumer behaviour, IKEA Canada is transforming all areas of its business to remain relevant and secure its position as a leading omnichannel retailer for generations to come. In FY25, IKEA Canada opened two new Plan and order points in Quebec; made major progress on its fulfilment expansion projects in the Greater Toronto and Vancouver Area markets; and enhanced digital tools and services offerings for a better customer experience.

FY25 results at a glance:

$2.80B in total sales (2.5% decrease from last year)

$793M in online sales (28.3% of total sales)

$143M in Food Sales (4.1% increase from last year)

33.3M store visits (1.6% increase from last year)

199.9M online visits (11.2% increase from last year)

2.38M orders delivered (728,233 Click and collect orders)

Canadians enjoyed: 70.8M+ meatballs 7.2M+ plant balls 3.1M+ hot dogs 2.1M+ frozen yogurts



September 1, 2024, to August 31, 2025. Stats compared to FY24.

Read more in this year's IKEA Canada Summary Report.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 16 stores and 10 Plan and order points in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 33.3 million visitors to its stores and 199.9 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

