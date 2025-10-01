The home furnishing retailer invites Canadians to rethink how their spaces evolve, and how preloved furniture can serve beyond its first use

BURLINGTON, ON, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Whether Canadians are downsizing, upsizing, or simply rethinking how their space works for them, IKEA Canada is committed to supporting homes that evolve with life. This October, in recognition of Circular Economy Month, IKEA Canada invites customers to reflect on how their life at home needs have evolved and how the furniture they no longer need can find new life in someone else's space.

The company's popular Sell-back program, which saw over 13,000 successful submissions last year, continues to make it easy for customers to give preloved items a second life. From October 1 to 31, eligible products will earn double the usual sell-back value. For those looking to refresh their homes affordably and thoughtfully, IKEA Canada's As-Is marketplace, available both in-store and online, will offer 15% off throughout the entire month. It's a chance to discover gently used pieces ready for their next chapter.

"Circular Economy Month is a reminder that even small changes at home can have a meaningful impact," says Selwyn Crittendon, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer. "These initiatives reflect our commitment to a more circular future where products are reused, repurposed, and rehomed to support both people and the planet."

IKEA Canada's circular solutions are designed to help customers refresh their homes in an affordable way, while making thoughtful choices that reduce waste and extend the life of household items. From the start, IKEA products are built with circularity in mind – designed to be reused, reassembled, refurbished, and eventually recycled, ensuring that every dollar spent goes further.

This commitment to a circular economy goes far beyond home furnishings. It's reflected in initiatives like IKEA Canada's mattress recycling program, which not only helps divert waste from landfills but also promotes community well-being. Through a partnership with Furniture Bank, a Toronto-based social enterprise, IKEA Canada ensures that gently used mattresses are donated to individuals and families transitioning out of homelessness or displacement. This effort extends beyond Toronto, with similar programs in Montreal, Halifax, Ottawa, and Winnipeg, where IKEA Canada partners with local organizations to give mattresses a second life and help families create safe, comfortable homes. To date, the program has enabled the donation of 34,670 gently used mattresses in all markets with social enterprise partnerships, helping to transform empty spaces into homes and offering comfort, dignity, and a fresh start to those in need.

At IKEA, wasting less means living more intentionally. By embracing circular living, Canadians can save space, conserve resources, keep more money in their wallets, and make a meaningful impact – both in their communities and for the planet we all call home.

To learn more about IKEA Canada's sustainability initiatives and affordable circular solutions, visit IKEA.ca/sustainability.

