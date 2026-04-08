Plan and order points are one of the many ways the renowned home furnishing retailer is making affordable home furnishings and services more convenient and accessible. Customers can book appointments with IKEA experts to design, order, and purchase complex home furnishing solutions for the kitchen, bedroom, living room, and bathroom.

Once orders have been placed, they can be delivered to their homes or collected from the pick-up location at the Plan and order point, located at 1500 Banks Rd, Unit 103. Visitors can also bring a bit of IKEA home with them as the Plan and order point offers a selection of products from the IKEA range (excluding food) for immediate purchase and takeaway.

IKEA hosted a grand opening celebration attended by representatives from IKEA Canada, the Government of British Columbia; Kelowna City Council and Partnerships Office; and Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.

Speakers included Christophe Adrien, Market Manager, IKEA Coquitlam; Selwyn Crittendon, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA Canada; Janet McGowan, Area Manager, West Market, IKEA Canada; Kristina Loewen, MLA, Kelowna Centre; and Maxine DeHart, Deputy Mayor, City of Kelowna.

"Guided by our vision to create a better everyday life for the many, we are taking bold steps to make IKEA more accessible, affordable, and sustainable to our customers no matter how they choose to shop with us," says Crittendon. "The opening of the Kelowna Plan and order point demonstrates our ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of Canadians, lowering costs for consumers, and continuing to make a positive impact in the communities where we are present."

Plan and order points help to reduce the distances that customers must travel to visit an IKEA location. By closing the gap to the nearest store (which is a four-hour drive away), the home furnishing retailer is creating significant affordability, accessibility, and sustainability benefits for residents in the BC Interior.

"IKEA has called British Columbia home for almost 50 years when the first Canadian IKEA store opened in Richmond in 1976. We're extremely proud of our history and connections with the BC community," says McGowan. "The strengthening of our fulfilment network and expansion of our customer meeting points in Western Canada is an important focus as we aim to deliver IKEA goods more efficiently and sustainably while providing a seamless shopping experience to our BC customers for many more years to come."

With a commercial area of 7,728 square feet, the Kelowna Plan and order point features 12 kitchen display inspirations, nine bedrooms display inspirations, four bathroom display inspirations; and two living room display inspirations. A team of 20 IKEA experts are ready to offer customers advice and ideas for designing beautiful, functional, and inspirational spaces.

"We created the Kelowna Plan and order point with our local residents in mind, innovating and adapting to reflect their life at home. We're excited to inspire and guide customers through customized home furnishing solutions that fit their needs, style, and budget to create spaces that truly reflect who they are," says Christophe Adrien, Market Manager, IKEA Coquitlam. "Joining a new community is an important opportunity for IKEA Canada. By creating jobs, supporting local initiatives, and partnering with community organizations, we're looking forward to making a positive impact on people and the planet together with our new neighbours."

Customers can book planning appointments online at IKEA Kelowna - Plan And Order Point - IKEA CA. For more information about Plan and order points including locations and store hours, visit https://www.ikea.com/ca/en/stores/plan-and-order-point/ .

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 15 stores and 12 Plan and order points in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 33.3 million visitors to its stores and 199.9 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

SOURCE IKEA Canada Limited Partnership

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Ryan Lim PR & Marketing, IKEA Coquitlam, [email protected]