IKEA Canada celebrates Pride from coast to coast, contributes nearly $50,000 in support of local LGBT+ organizations

Introduces limited edition, rainbow KVANTING bag with 100 per cent of proceeds in support of Pflag Canada

BURLINGTON, ON, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - This summer, over 500 IKEA co-workers will proudly march in support of Pride celebrations nationwide, celebrating the history, courage and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community. With the belief that equality is at the heart of human rights, IKEA Canada will contribute nearly $50,000 in support of local LGBT+ organizations across the country, including youth programs, peer-to-peer support and local Pride celebrations.

"We believe that everyone has the right to be treated fairly and provided with equal opportunities, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. For IKEA, celebrating Pride means committing to creating an inclusive environment where all our LGBT+ co-workers and customers feel welcomed, respected and appreciated for who they are," said Michael Ward, President, IKEA Canada.

To celebrate Pride 2019, IKEA has launched limited edition KVANTING bag in the colours of the rainbow flag, with 100 per cent of proceeds benefitting Pflag Canada, up to a maximum of $15,000. As Canada's only national organization that offers peer-to-peer support, Pflag strives to help all Canadians, especially within the LGBT+ community with issues of sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. Donations will support the organization to provide the necessary tools and materials to open chapters across the country.

"For many within the LGBTQ2S community, Pflag Canada is the first touchpoint when coming to terms with either their own identity or the identity of a loved one. IKEA Canada's support will allow us to better service our volunteers, as well as increase our presence nationwide, with a focus on smaller rural cities who are truly in need of LGBTQ2S platforms and representation," said Omid Razavi, Director of Communications Pflag Canada.

IKEA Canada supports an inclusive environment for our customers and co-workers and is proud to support the following Pride initiatives:

Providing home furnishing donations worth $20,000 within the Pride Toronto footprint to support the 519, an organization dedicated to the health, happiness and full participation of LGBT+ communities.

within the Pride Toronto footprint to support the 519, an organization dedicated to the health, happiness and full participation of LGBT+ communities. Partnering with EGALE Canada for home-furnishings to make over their refreshed office space of nearly $8,000 .

. Proudly supporting the Rainbow Resource Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba with a donation of $5,000 for youth programming.

with a donation of for youth programming. For the second year, IKEA Canada raised the Pride flag at units coast-to-coast in recognition of the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

IKEA Canada is a proud supporter of pride marches across the country and is a proud sponsor of Pride Toronto, Pride Montreal and Pride Vancouver.

Partners with Pride at Work and Workplace Pride to create a fully inclusive work environment.

This weekend, IKEA co-workers from across the Greater Toronto Area will march in the 39th annual Toronto Pride Parade, as well as supporting diverse festival programming through home furnishings donations.

"Our co-workers are truly our best ambassadors for diversity, equality and inclusion and their passion for Pride will support us in leading the way as we go all in for equality," said Sonia Sangha Equality, Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Leader, IKEA Canada.

The KVANTING Shopping Bag is a limited-edition IKEA product; it will be released/available in-store and online for a limited amount of time (while supplies last).

For further information: IKEA Canada: Stephanie Harnett, Corporate Public Relations Manager, 905-637-9440 ext. 6378, Stephanie.harnett@IKEA.com

