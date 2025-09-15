By the 1990s, IKEA restaurants were expanding globally, offering affordable Swedish classics adapted to local tastes. In 2006, the Swedish Food Market introduced take-home frozen meatballs, sauces, and other Scandinavian favorites, allowing people to create a Swedish meal in their own home.

Over the years, IKEA tested and served different recipes, such as introducing chicken and veggies balls, innovating on the round food concept. The HUVUDROLL plant-based ball, designed to replicate the original flavour of the original meatball, launched in 2020 in an effort to offer healthier and more sustainable food choices.

IKEA Canada is introducing a refreshed all-round menu that celebrates the entire meatball family, offering a variety of globally inspired dishes that reflect the rich cultural diversity of Canada. From plant-based nachos to Middle Eastern falafel and Scandinavian seafood options, the new menu brings bold flavours and sustainable ingredients to the forefront—available in IKEA Swedish Restaurants and Swedish Delis starting late Fall 2025.

Designed with affordability and accessibility in mind, the new menu offers six new dishes unique to Canada, alongside the classic eight-piece meatball dish that has long been a customer favourite. With prices starting at just $6.99, Canadians can enjoy high-quality, flavourful meals that suit a range of dietary preferences and budgets. This launch marks the beginning of an ongoing journey to bring more inclusive and globally inspired food experiences to IKEA customers across the country.

In addition to the classic eight-piece Swedish meatball dish, the new menu will feature six new dishes, each offering a unique flavour profile and inspired by the diverse cuisine in Canada:

Plant ball nachos with pico de gallo and jalapeno aioli, $6.99

with pico de gallo and jalapeno aioli, Eight-piece plant balls with roasted potatoes, scallions, pesto and parmesan cheese, $8.99

with roasted potatoes, scallions, pesto and parmesan cheese, Eight-piece falafel balls with couscous, mixed vegetables, garlic aioli and a lemon vinaigrette, $8.99

with couscous, mixed vegetables, garlic aioli and a lemon vinaigrette, Six-piece cod balls served alongside French fries and kale salad with Lingonberry vinegrette and tartar sauce, $9.99

served alongside French fries and kale salad with Lingonberry vinegrette and tartar sauce, Chicken ball tikka masala served with rice, yogurt and naan, $9.99

served with rice, yogurt and naan, Salmon filet dinner with roasted pesto potatoes, peas, and lingonberry kale in a hollandaise sauce, $11.99

Canadians can enjoy the new all-round menu in IKEA stores nationwide starting late Fall 2025.

