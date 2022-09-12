Bring Home to Life positions retailer as catalyst helping Canadians connect with their re-imagined life at home

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, IKEA Canada is proud to unveil a new brand platform that dials into the company's mission to create a better everyday life for the many people. Anchored by the phrase, Bring Home to Life (La maison, c'est la vie in French), the new branding aims to tell compelling stories of how IKEA products and services help people bring the spaces that matter most to them, to life.

IKEA brings home to life in new brand film that launches brand storytelling campaign to inspire Canadians. (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)

What home means to us has changed in recent years. We've also seen increasing concerns around affordability and sustainability in the home, meaning home has become less of a sanctuary for many. IKEA Canada's new tagline, Bring Home to Life, reaches beyond functional attributes to serve as a platform for how the brand brings more than rational solutions to spaces; Bring Home to Life demonstrates that IKEA can facilitate lively debates amongst family, support cup-filling moments of self-care, inspire acts of sustainability, and be a catalyst for the joyful chaos of the everyday.

"With so many people seeing home in a new way, we felt it was important for our brand communications to reflect this change and speak to the role that IKEA plays beyond our thoughtfully-designed products," said Johanna Andrén, Head of Marketing, IKEA Canada. "Through emotional, authentic storytelling, IKEA can inspire Canadians to reconnect with their homes and help them see the potential for the life they live there."

The centrepiece of the national, integrated campaign to launch Bring Home to Life is a heartwarming film that follows a newcomer family as they put together their new apartment and the life that will make that space a home. The creative speaks to the idea that customers use IKEA to piece together the times of their lives. The launch film debuts as a 60-second spot during the 2022 Emmy Awards and is set to a cover of Elton John's Your Song by AHI, the Juno-nominated singer-songwriter.

At IKEA, stories inform everything from product design to in-store room sets. Storytelling also helped to galvanize the cross-functional co-workers who were integral in the development and delivery of the Bring Home to Life branding.

"With storytelling at the heart of this new brand platform, we embraced the opportunity to build connections with our co-workers and showcase the individual and collective contribution that they all have in transforming our products into the memories and moments of connection in our customers' homes," notes Tanya Bevington, Head of Communications, IKEA Canada.

Starting today, the many Canadians will begin to see the Bring Home to Life integrated launch campaign via long-form television, online videos, social, traditional billboards, and 3D out-of-home activations, as well as through IKEA-owned channels including IKEA Family email newsletters, IKEA.ca and in all IKEA stores nationally.

Bring Home to Life replaces the retailer's former tagline and brand concept, The Beautiful Possibilities, and will be reflected in all future brand communications and campaigns moving forward. To learn more about Bring Home to Life, visit IKEA.ca/BringHomeToLife.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 21.2 million visitors to its stores and 236 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca .

SOURCE IKEA Canada

For further information: Lisa Huie, PR Leader, IKEA Canada, [email protected]