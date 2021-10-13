The first Design Studio opened in Oshawa, Ontario on September 1. The IKEA Brampton Design Studio will open on October 14, 2021, followed by the St. Catharines and London locations in late-October/early-November.

"Our ambition is to become more accessible to Ontario residents by bringing IKEA closer to them and offering new, convenient services that meet the evolving demands of our lives at home," said Toronto Area Manager Niclas Karlsson-Järnkrok. "The IKEA Design Studio is one of the many ways we're delivering local, relevant home furnishing solutions to meet these evolving needs in a meaningful way."

The IKEA Design Studio's will open at the following locations:

IKEA Brampton Design Studio: Bramalea City Centre, 25 Peel Centre Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 3R5

L6T 3R5 IKEA St. Catharines Design Studio: The Pen Centre, 221 Glendale Ave, St. Catharines, ON L2T 2K9, Canada

L2T 2K9, Canada IKEA London Design Studio: The CF Masonville Place, 1680 Richmond Street North, London, ON N6G 3Y9

The IKEA Design Studio is significantly smaller than a traditional IKEA store and will showcase the full IKEA range through digital solutions along with a small, curated selection of product samples on display. IKEA products or food will not be available for immediate takeaway, though the IKEA Design Studio will be an affordable and accessible destination for Ontario residents to enjoy IKEA design experience and expertise closer to home.

Open for a period of 12-18 months, the IKEA Design Studio is a short-term concept connecting customers with IKEA's planning and design experts in convenient, local spaces, where an established Pick-up location is also in place. Purchases made at an IKEA Design Studio can be delivered directly to customers' homes or picked up at local IKEA Pick-up Locations.

To learn more or to book a one-on-one home planning appointment, visit https://www.ikea.com/ca/en/stores/design-studios/

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 374 IKEA stores in 30 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 31 million visitors to its stores and 117 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

For further information: Lisa Huie, Public Relations Leader, IKEA Canada, [email protected]

