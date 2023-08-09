The new store will carry over 2,500 products, offer a Swedish Deli food experience, and will have endless home

furnishing inspiration which reflects the vibrance of Toronto's east end.

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, IKEA Canada announces that it will open its highly-anticipated IKEA Scarborough Town Centre store on August 23rd. The grand opening celebrations at the store will begin 8:30 am at the store's entrance within the shopping centre and the first customers will be welcomed through the doors at 9:00 am.

IKEA Scarborough Town Centre (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)

"At IKEA Canada, we are on an omnichannel transformation journey with a clear objective to continue to meet our customers in an accessible and seamless way," said Niclas Karlsson-Järnkrok, Market Area Manager at IKEA Canada. "As a brand rooted in life at home, we hope our new store in the heart of Scarborough will serve as a convenient and accessible source of inspiration and home furnishing expertise."

The 7,489 square metre store promises endless inspiration and a seamless shopping experience. The much-loved showrooms will spotlight affordable, sustainable, and small space living solutions which meet the everyday needs and dreams of the Scarborough community and beyond. The store will feature the traditional one-way flow layout renowned at larger format IKEA locations, with two entrances/exits and check-out lanes at each for a smooth shopping experience. The store will also have digital tools throughout, and a complete range of convenient services including assembly, returns, home delivery and a dedicated Planning Hub. Larger furniture items will be on display, and available to view and order for home delivery or pick up at convenient pick-up locations across the city or the IKEA Pick up Point in the store.

This is the second small store format that IKEA Canada has introduced after the success of opening the IKEA Toronto Downtown - Aura store last year. The IKEA Scarborough Town Centre store will embrace many similar solutions displayed in Toronto including the Swedish Deli food experience where customers can enjoy contemporary and classic Swedish dishes including the meatball, veggie dog and much-loved frozen yogurt.

"We are excited to welcome the community of Scarborough to our new store. Every detail was created with the unique needs of Scarborough residents in mind, from the proximity to public transportation and delivery and assembly options, to the wide product range curated specifically to help them with solutions to live a better everyday life at home," said Odette Walker, Market Manager at IKEA Scarborough Town Centre.

IKEA is welcoming all customers from Scarborough and beyond to join the Scarborough Link Up - rewarding eager customers who line up before doors open. IKEA Scarborough Town Centre will be giving away gift card prizes as the lineup of customers continues to grow. For a chance to win these prizes, simply join the lineup and sign up for the free IKEA Family loyalty program. To learn more, please visit IKEA.ca/STC.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 21.2 million visitors to its stores and 236 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

