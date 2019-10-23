IKEA and Virgil Abloh Launch MARKERAD

MARKERAD takes classic minimalist designs and builds on them with the artistic references and disruptive elements typical of the multi-disciplinary creative Virgil Abloh' s work. His iconic quotation marks can be found throughout the collection and are used to add a sense of irony and inject humor into the home.

"I´m really glad that MARKERAD is now ready to meet with people and I look forward to see how these everyday objects will enter people's homes and hopefully add an emotional value to them. Because that has been the ethos of the whole collection. In the same way you might hang a piece of art work on your wall, art can bleed into objects like a chair, table or rug. That was my initial problem to solve when creating this collection together with IKEA", says Virgil Abloh.

The journey of MARKERAD began in 2017, when IKEA and Virgil Abloh started to explore what makes a first home and what kind of designs will satisfy the practical needs and emotional aspirations when you want to make a statement in your home. This also meant working across aesthetic borders and elaborating on what happens when contemporary art culture and street art culture meet IKEA product design .

"This collaboration has been characterized by a curiosity for each other's "playfield" and a genuine willingness to try out new paths. By joining together our approaches to design, we challenged each other to think differently and created a collection that I think is bold, contemporary and carries messages of our time" says Henrik Most, Creative Leader at IKEA of Sweden.

The MARKERAD collection is a mix of items that are basic needs when creating a first home. There is furniture like a table, a chair and a daybed as well as smaller items such as a toolbox, clock and textiles. Many of the products have multi-functions built into them like the daybed which serves as a platform for sleeping, working, eating and socializing.

As MARKERAD is a limited-collection, it will be sold in a unique way in Canada. On the morning of Friday, November 1st, IKEA Family members will have the opportunity to shop the collection first. IKEA Family is the retailer's loyalty program and signing up is free and easy at IKEAFamily.ca .

Here's how it works:

, each store will give wristbands to the first 300 IKEA Family members that line up on-site. Doors will then then open at regular store time for the exclusive IKEA Family shopping experience. The MARKERAD collection will be open to the general public at 12 PM , while supplies last.

For all customers, there will be a limited purchase quantity of four pieces. The collection will not be available online or at IKEA Canada's Pick-up and Order Points.

