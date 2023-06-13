IJW & Co. Announces CEO Transition, Appointing Giancarlo Petroro as New CEO

Founder Ian Wooden steps into Chairman role; Giancarlo Petroro Appointed Chief Executive Officer

MONTREAL, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - IJW & Co., a leading Canadian boutique investment bank, announces that Ian Wooden, Founder & CEO, will step into the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors. Giancarlo Petroro is appointed the firm's new CEO.

"During my tenure as CEO, we made significant strides and growth within our M&A advisory and business valuation practices. We look forward to building upon IJW & Co.'s momentum under the leadership of Giancarlo Petroro, who has been instrumental to our success," Wooden said. "Giancarlo's executive experience has been a valuable asset to IJW & Co. as he quickly scaled our M&A advisory practice and built a powerhouse team that has propelled our growth. He is a proven leader who is passionate about our mission and is poised to strategically move the firm into its next phase of growth and deliver more value to our existing and future clients."

Petroro, who joined IJW & Co. in 2014, has helped architect the growth and long-term strategic plan of the firm's M&A advisory services. Under his leadership, the company has delivered industry-leading M&A advisory services, deepened relationships with clients and industry partners, and advanced its purpose, vision, and values.

"I am honoured to be appointed IJW & Co.'s CEO and to continue to deliver on our mission to provide clients with exceptional service based on trust, dependability, innovation, and added value." Petroro said. "I am grateful to Ian for his leadership and the impact he has made on both the company and my career. His expertise and passion propelled IJW & Co. forward through the firm's evolution over the last two decades. I am excited about the opportunity to build upon his legacy, and I am grateful to our board for entrusting me with this role. We are looking to double down on our existing service offering, build on our expertise and focus on clients in the technology and consumer sectors who are looking to prepare for optimal transaction outcomes."

As the new CEO, Petroro will continue to work closely with the firm's clients in an advisory capacity. Furthermore, Petroro will focus on growing the M&A and valuation practices, expanding the company's talent roster, and driving service extensions to deliver increased value to clients.

About IJW

IJW & Co. LTD. is a leading Canadian boutique investment bank that provides M&A advisory and valuation services to middle-market companies in the technology and consumer sectors globally.

For further information: Learn more about IJW & CO. LTD and its executives: https://ijw.ca/