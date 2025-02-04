IJW & Co. Announces Merger with Bambini Partners to Expand U.S. Consumer Industry M&A and Investment Banking Coverage

Bambini Partners, founded in 2010 by John Lee and Jerry Welch, will officially operate under the IJW & Co. brand, expanding IJW's U.S. presence and access to U.S. M&A deal flow, regional relationships and broadened cross-border M&A expertise.

MONTREAL, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - IJW & Co., a leading Canadian boutique investment bank and M&A advisory firm that serves middle market enterprises globally, is pleased to announce its merger with Florida-based Bambini Partners, LLC, to expand its consumer industry M&A and strategic advisory practice. After operating successfully as affiliate partners since 2020, the firms are formally combining and will operate under the IJW & Co banner.

"This strategic merger with Bambini Partners, is key in our strategy to continue growing our presence in the U.S., the largest and most dynamic M&A market in the world. It greatly enhances the firm's expertise in the consumer products sector while further extending our network with U.S. buyers for North American businesses. The combination allows us to uniquely position IJW to offer unparalleled advisory services to clients looking to navigate cross-border transactions," said Giancarlo Petroro, CEO, IJW & Co.

"Building on years of growth and transaction success in toy, games, media and publishing sectors, we are thrilled to join forces with IJW & Co. who bring a wealth of expertise in consumer and software M&A and a proven track record of successfully supporting businesses in their growth journeys," said John Lee, Co-Founder of Bambini Advisors. "Their strategic vision, combined with extensive industry knowledge and resources, makes them an ideal partner for this collaboration."

This merger will expand IJW's U.S. operations, add invaluable depth of experience within the consumer products sector and drive strategic advisory service extensions to deliver increased value to clients.

About IJW

IJW & Co. LTD. is a leading Canadian boutique investment bank that provides M&A advisory and strategic finance advisory services to middle-market companies in the technology and consumer sectors globally.

