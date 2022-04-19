IIROC welcomes Edward Iacobucci as new board director

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) is pleased to announce that Edward Iacobucci has been appointed to IIROC's Board of Directors as an Independent Director, effective April 19, 2022. Malcolm Heins will resign from his role as independent director in early April due to personal reasons.

Mr. Iacobucci is Professor and TSE Chair in Capital Markets at the Faculty of Law, University of Toronto. He served as Dean of the Faculty from January 2015 to December 2020. His expertise relates to corporate governance, corporate finance, securities and competition law. Since joining the Faculty of Law at the University of Toronto in 1998, he has been invited to visit University of Chicago Law School, Columbia Law School, NYU Law School, Tsinghua School of Law and the National University of Singapore Faculty of Law. He graduated from Queen's University, Oxford University (which he attended as a Rhodes Scholar) and the Faculty of Law, University of Toronto.

Mr. Iacobucci is currently a member of the Board of Directors for the Empire Life Insurance Co. of Canada, and serves on the Audit Committee, Human Resources Committee and as Chair of the Conduct Review Committee. He was also previously a board member for ACS Media Income Fund, where he was Chair of the Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee, and the Dominion of Canada General Insurance Co., where he was Chair of the Conduct Review Committee.

Mr. Iacobucci previously served on IIROC's Board of Directors, beginning in 2012. "We thank Malcolm for numerous contributions to the IIROC Board and are delighted to have Edward return," said Paul D. Allison, Chairman, Raymond James Ltd. and Chair of IIROC's Board. "His unique skillset and industry experience makes Edward an ideal individual for this role. I look forward to working closely with Edward again."

"We're grateful for Malcolm's service over the years and formally welcome Edward to the team," said Andrew J. Kriegler, President and CEO, IIROC. "We're confident that Edward's valuable perspectives will be an asset to the board as we focus on our mandate to protect investors and support healthy Canadian capital markets."

Learn more about IIROC's Board of Directors.

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of 174 Canadian investment dealer firms of varying sizes and business models, and their more than 31,000 registered employees. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces. For more information, visit www.iiroc.ca.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - General News

For further information: Stephanie Teodoridis, Senior Public Affairs and Corporate Communications Specialist, 416-254-9026, [email protected]