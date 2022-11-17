CALGARY, AB, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - AuditSoft has been selected by the Infrastructure Health and Safety Association (IHSA) as the Certificate of Recognition (COR™) auditing and data management solution for the Ontario construction industry. The selection is the outcome of a rigorous public procurements process resulting in a multi-year agreement.

IHSA selects AuditSoft as the sole provider of COR™ auditing and data solutions (CNW Group/AuditSoft)

IHSA, the exclusive provider of COR™ in Ontario, has seen a tremendous increase in support for COR™ as the most reliable indicator of a company's health and safety performance and as the leading indicator of proactivity to protect workers on the jobsite. There is also a growing list of private and public sector buyers that are requiring COR™ as part of prequalification. The list already includes major buyers like the Cities of Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan, Ottawa; York Region; Town of Milton; Toronto Transit Commission (TTC); Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA); Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO); Metrolinx; and Infrastructure Ontario.

COR™ has been proven to reduce workplace injuries and incidents across Ontario by up to 28% compared with non-COR™ holders. These proven results, combined with the increasing need for COR™ as a prequalification requirement, is fueling COR™ adoption.

"This growth means we need sophisticated tools that make COR™ auditing and its associated administrative and certification processes more efficient and effective," said David Steinschifter, IHSA's Manager, Strategic Programs. "AuditSoft's best-in-class solution will streamline COR™ auditing and enable IHSA, buyers of construction, and COR™ firms to make decisions based on historical and comparative industry audit data."

"We are very excited about this partnership and to be playing a role in helping the IHSA execute on its commitment to worker health and safety in Ontario," said Ben Snyman, CEO and Co-founder, AuditSoft. "If the COVID pandemic has taught us anything, it is that our workers are our most important asset. For organizations to be sustainable, they need an effective OHS management system in place to protect the health, safety, and well-being of their workers. IHSA, through its COR™ program, not only promotes this idea but is delivering tangible, measurable results and we are proud to now officially be part of the process."

IHSA is the latest of several recently announced partnerships by AuditSoft, which continues to disrupt the OHS auditing industry with user-centric solutions that enable reliable data-driven decision making.

About AuditSoft

AuditSoft is the leading OHS auditing software. Associations and Certifying Bodies partner with AuditSoft to supply their members with cutting-edge auditing tools and to unlock valuable audit insights. Each year AuditSoft is used to conduct thousands of audits in high-risk industries across Canada. Find more information on AuditSoft at auditsoft.co

About IHSA

The Infrastructure Health & Safety Association (IHSA) works with employers and workers in Ontario to eliminate occupational injury and illness. It serves the aggregates, construction, electrical, natural gas, ready-mix concrete, transportation, and utilities industries. Founded in 2010, the association today serves over 150,000 firms and 700,000 workers in Ontario. Find more information on IHSA at www.ihsa.ca

