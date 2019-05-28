iHeartRadio Canada Launches New Brand PURE COUNTRY Nationwide Today

– 13 iHeartRadio Canada radio stations rebrand as PURE COUNTRY –

– iHeartRadio Canada host Shannon Ella anchors new national mid-day show –

To tweet this release: thelede.ca/2HY3Zct

TORONTO, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - iHeartRadio Canada falls head over boots for country music today with the launch of PURE COUNTRY, Canada's first-ever, national country music radio brand. Rolling out beginning today across 13 Canadian radio stations from Northern B.C. to Truro, NS , as well as the iHeartRadio Canada app and PureCountry.ca, PURE COUNTRY delivers everything country music listeners love, but now with a new name and look.



PURE COUNTRY is anchored by local morning and drive home shows, while iHeartRadio Canada host Shannon Ella hosts a nationally syndicated midday show weekdays on all PURE COUNTRY stations. Ella plays all the biggest country hits, keeps listeners up- to-date on the latest music news, and chats with some of country music's biggest artists. Ella joins the PURE COUNTRY team after previously being on air with Today's Country BX93 in London and KHJ in Fredericton.

Additional programming on PURE COUNTRY includes the IHEARTRADIO PURE COUNTRY COUNTDOWN, hosted by Sophie Moroz and Jeff Hopper, airing Saturday and Sundays (check local broadcast times) on all PURE COUNTRY stations across Canada. The hosts count down the 20 biggest songs of the week, plus brand new music with "What's On Tap", a throwback with "Pure Country Yearbook", and music from the "Feature Artist of the Week."

PURE COUNTRY also airs BOBBY BONES DAILY SHOW during the evenings, and BOBBY BONES COUNTRY TOP 30 COUNTDOWN on the weekends (check local broadcast times), broadcasting from Nashville, TN. Bones is the youngest-ever National Radio Hall of Fame inductee, and has been dubbed "the most powerful man in country music" by Forbes.

PURE COUNTRY will also get exclusive access and behind-the-scenes footage from some of the biggest country music festivals this summer including Cavendish Beach Music Festival and Boots and Hearts Music Festival.

To view full press release, click here.

SOURCE iHeart Radio

For further information: Madison McCloskey, Bell Media, 416-384-2186 or madison.McCloskey@bellmedia.ca; Amanda Rinaldo, Bell Media, 416-384-5325 or amanda.Rinaldo@bellmedia.ca