iHeartRadio Canada is #1 Radio Broadcaster in Toronto

– CHUM 104.5 is #1 station in Toronto this fall in all key adult demos –

– 99.9 Virgin Radio is #1 in A18-34 and sees 38% growth this quarter with F18-34 –

– NEWSTALK 1010 is Toronto's #1 commercial news station –



TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - With final data from the Numeris PPM quarterly survey (August 26 to November 24, 2019) now confirmed, Bell Media's iHeartRadio Canada is the most-listened to radio broadcaster in Toronto. Following brand and strategy refreshes for CHUM 104.5 and Virgin Radio 99.9 earlier this year, both stations have experienced growth, with CHUM 104.5 now outpacing their closest competitor by 41% among F25-54 and 99.9 Virgin Radio seeing 38% growth in the quarter with F18-34.

"These numbers are testament to the strong relationships our four Toronto stations continue to build with listeners despite a very competitive landscape," said Hilary Whyte, General Manager, Toronto, Bell Media Radio. "With our refreshed morning shows on both 99.9 Virgin Radio and CHUM 104.5 connecting with audiences, and NEWSTALK 1010 and TSN 1050 continuing to perform well in key demos, we know there are great things ahead for iHeartRadio in Toronto in 2020."

Additional highlights from Bell Media Radio Toronto stations include:

CHUM 104.5 is #1 in the coveted adult and female 18-49 and 25-54 audiences.

9 'Virgin Radio is #1 with A18-34 and F18-34.

CHUM 104.5's MARILYN DENIS and JAMAR and NEWSTALK 1010's MOORE IN THE MORNING WITH JOHN MOORE, are the overall Top 2 commercial morning shows in Toronto .

and JAMAR and NEWSTALK 1010's MOORE IN THE MORNING WITH JOHN MOORE, are the overall Top 2 commercial morning shows in . NEWSTALK 1010 is Toronto's #1 commercial news station among A18-49 and A18-34.

#1 commercial news station among A18-49 and A18-34. TSN 1050 experienced significant growth among all male demos and is up 32% among A25-54.

