WINNIPEG, MB , Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM" or "the Company") (TSX: IGM) today announced that it will host an investor day in Toronto on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

James O'Sullivan, President & CEO, IGM Financial, Damon Murchison, President & CEO, IG Wealth Management, Luke Gould, President & CEO, Mackenzie Investments and Keith Potter, Executive Vice-President & CFO will be joined by senior leaders of IGM Financial's strategic investments to provide detailed overviews of the strategies, key business initiatives and drivers of financial performance across IGM Financial. Presentations will focus on wealth managers IG Wealth Management, Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers Mackenzie Investments, ChinaAMC and Northleaf.

The event will include formal presentations and Q&A panel sessions with senior leadership from IGM Financial and its strategic investments. Information on registering for in-person attendance will be provided in the coming weeks. Due to space limitations, in-person participation is limited to investors and analysts and advanced registration is required.

A live webcast and presentation slides will be accessible to the public on the IGM Investor Relations website (igmfinancial.com) at the time of the event. Interested parties unable to attend in person or watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event. Further details for the event will also be available at the IGM Investor Relations website (igmfinancial.com) closer to the event date.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $261 billion in total assets under management and advisement at June 30, 2023. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit www.igmfinancial.com/en

