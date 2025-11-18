WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today announced it has been selected as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. ("Mediacorp"). This is the fifth consecutive year that the IGM family of companies has been included in this ranking.

Compiled and published annually, the ranking recognizes the top 100 employers in Canada that offer exceptional workplaces for their employees.

The IGM Financial family of companies, including IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments, are committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money through a broad range of financial planning and investment management services. With more than 3,500 permanent employees and approximately 3,000 IG Wealth Management advisors across Canada, IGM is proud of its efforts to ensure employees can excel in their roles and help Canadians build a strong financial future.

"We're honoured to be named one of Canada's Top Employers for the fifth consecutive year," said James O'Sullivan, President and CEO, IGM Financial. "This recognition reflects our ongoing focus on ensuring that employees across our organization feel empowered, appreciated and able to succeed."

Over the past year, IGM has continued to build on a comprehensive people strategy that prioritizes our culture, the employee experience, as well as other core elements that resonate with its people, including community engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and environmental impact.

"Our collaborative culture is key to our company's ongoing success. By prioritizing our people and promoting an open dialogue, we work to create an environment that encourages productivity while valuing diverse perspectives and contributions," said Cynthia Currie, Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer, IGM Financial.

One of the key aspects of IGM's culture is the company's dedication to fostering inclusion from within and giving back to the communities where IGM employees and advisors live and work. The company's seven employee-led Business Resource Groups (BRGs) create opportunities for all employees to thrive through events, development programs, and community initiatives. This commitment extends beyond the workplace through initiatives like the IG Walk for Alzheimer's, the Mackenzie Investments Charitable Foundation, and annual IGM Giving Campaign, which unites thousands of employees and advisors to volunteer and raise funds for charitable organizations.

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $307 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of October 31, 2025. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complemented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com

