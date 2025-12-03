WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported total assets under management and advisement reached an all-time record high of $311.1 billion at November 30, 2025, up 13.8% from $273.4 billion at November 30, 2024. Total consolidated net inflows were $753 million during November 2025.

NOVEMBER HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – All-time record high assets under management & advisement were $311.1 billion up from $307.1 billion in the prior month. Investment fund net sales were $719 million up from net redemptions of $97 million in November 2024. Total net inflows were $753 million up from net inflows of $50 million in November 2024.

IG Wealth Management (IGWM) – Assets under advisement reached their highest level to date at $159.3 billion, up from $158.0 billion last month. Total net inflows were $186 million compared to net inflows of $221 million in November 2024. Investment fund net sales were $31 million compared to net sales of $58 million in November 2024. Gross sales of $1.4 billion and inflows of $1.6 billion delivered our strongest November performance on record.

Mackenzie Investments – Assets under management reached a record-setting $246.4 billion, compared to $242.7 billion in the prior month. Total net sales of $567 million up from net redemptions of $171 million in November 2024. Investment fund net sales were $688 million up from net redemptions of $155 million in November 2024.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history



Wealth Management

Asset Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth Management

Mackenzie

Investments IGM

Financial For the month ended November 30, 2025 Net flows









Mutual fund net sales 31.1

(222.3) (191.2)

ETF net creations



910.5(3) 910.5

Investment fund net sales 31.1

688.2 719.3

Institutional SMA net sales



(121.3)(1) (121.3)

Managed asset net sales 31.1

566.9 598.0

Other net flows 155.0



155.0











Net flows 186.1

566.9 753.0











Gross flows









Mutual fund gross sales 1,428.3

854.6 2,282.9

Dealer gross inflows 1,601.7



1,601.7

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) November

2025 October

2025 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 140,892 139,798 0.8 % Other assets under advisement 18,444 18,196 1.4 % Assets under advisement 159,336 157,994 0.8 %







Asset management





Mackenzie Investments





Mutual funds 66,486 66,138 0.5 % ETFs 12,248 11,148 9.9 % Investment funds 78,734 77,286 1.9 %







Institutional SMA 14,517 14,713 (1.3 %) Sub-advisory to Canada Life 58,534 57,091 2.5 % Total Institutional SMA 73,051 71,804 1.7 %







Total third party assets under management 151,785 149,090 1.8 % Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 94,590 93,578 1.1 % Total 246,375 242,668 1.5 %







ETF's distributed to third parties 12,248 11,148 9.9 % ETF's held within IGM managed products 11,650 11,416 2.0 % Total ETFs 23,898 22,564 5.9 %







Total





Assets under management 292,677 288,888 1.3 % Other assets under advisement 18,444 18,196 1.4 % Assets under management and advisement 311,121 307,084 1.3 %

Table 3 – Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2025 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 139,240 Other assets under advisement 18,113 Assets under advisement(2) 157,353



Asset Management

Mackenzie Investments

Mutual funds 65,953 ETFs 11,205 Investment funds 77,158 Institutional SMA 14,638 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 57,317 Total Institutional SMA 71,955



Total third party assets under management 149,113 Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 93,593 Total 242,706



ETFs distributed to third parties 11,205 ETFs held within IGM managed products 11,357 Total ETFs 22,562



Total

Assets under management 288,353 Other assets under advisement 18,113 Assets under management and advisement 306,466



1 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 2 The figures shown for IG Wealth Management assets under advisement reflect a daily average. For reference, the simple

quarterly average based on month end values is $157,802 million. 3 During November 2025, an institutional client made portfolio construction changes within their offering that resulted in an

allocation of $600 million into Mackenzie ETFs.

Glossary of Terms

Assets Under Management and Advisement (AUM&A) represents the consolidated AUM and AUA of IGM Financial's core businesses IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. In the Wealth Management segment, AUM is a component part of AUA. All instances where the asset management segment is providing investment management services or distributing its products through the Wealth Management segment are eliminated in our reporting such that there is no double-counting of the same client savings held at IGM Financial's core businesses. AUM&A excludes Investment Planning Counsel's (IPC's) AUM, AUA, sales, redemptions and net flows which have been disclosed as Discontinued operations.

Assets Under Advisement (AUA) are the key driver of the Wealth Management segment. AUA are savings and investment products held within client accounts of our Wealth Management segment core businesses.

Assets Under Management (AUM) are the key driver of the Asset Management segment. AUM are a secondary driver of revenues and expenses within the Wealth Management segment in relation to its investment management activities. AUM are client assets where we provide investment management services and include investment funds where we are the fund manager, investment advisory mandates to institutions, and other client accounts where we have discretionary portfolio management responsibilities.

Mutual fund gross sales and net sales reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

ETF's represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors, pension plans and foundations through separately managed accounts.

Other net flows and Other assets under advisement represents financial savings products held within client accounts in the Wealth Management segment that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products incluerde investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products.

Net flows represent the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management segment and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

Wealth Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households and represents the operations of IGWM. IGWM is a retail distribution organization that serves Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Asset Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $311 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of November 30, 2025. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complimented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com

