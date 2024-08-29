WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - James O'Sullivan, President and CEO, IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) will participate in a fireside chat session at the Scotiabank 25th Annual Financials Summit on Thursday, September 5. He is scheduled to speak at 12:40pm ET.

The live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations Events and Presentations section of IGM Financial Inc.'s website and an archived version will be available for three months following the event.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $260 billion in total assets under management and advisement at July 31, 2024. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]