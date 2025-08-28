WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - James O'Sullivan, President and CEO, IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), will participate in a fireside chat at the Scotiabank 26th Annual Financials Summit in Toronto on Thursday, September 4 from 11:10 to 11:40 a.m. ET. He will be joined on stage by Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management, for a moderated discussion led by Phil Hardie.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and accessible via the Investor Relations Events and Presentations section of IGM Financial Inc.'s website. A replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

IGM Financial Inc. "IGM", (TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $288 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of July 31, 2025. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complimented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com.

