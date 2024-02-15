Readers are referred to the disclaimer regarding Forward-Looking Statements,

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM or the Company) (TSX: IGM) today announced earnings results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2023.

IGM HIGHLIGHTS

Fourth quarter net earnings of $419.6 million or 176 cents per share compared to $224.7 million or 94 cents per share in 2022. Adjusted net earnings, excluding a gain on the sale of IPC of $220.7 million , 1 were $198.9 million or 84 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $224.7 million or 94 cents per share in 2022.

compared to or per share in 2022. for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to or per share in 2022. Annual net earnings of $1,148.9 million or $4.82 per share compared to $867.2 million or $3.63 per share in 2022. Annual adjusted net earnings, excluding other items, 1 were $820.7 million or $3.44 per share compared to $867.2 million or $3.63 per share in 2022.

compared to or per share in 2022. compared to or per share in 2022. Assets under management and advisement of $240.2 billion , up 5.6% from the prior quarter and up 7.1% from the fourth quarter of 2022. 2

and up 7.1% from the fourth quarter of 2022. IGM's assets under management and advisement including strategic investments were $389.4 billion as at December 31, 2023 , compared with $372.9 billion at September 30, 2023 and $288.3 billion at December 31, 2022 . 2

as at , compared with at and at . Net outflows were $1.2 billion compared to net outflows of $520 million in 2022.2

"Strong client returns in 2023 and our focus on managing year over year expense growth to less than 2% were key contributors to 2023 earnings," said James O'Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of IGM Financial Inc. "In the fourth quarter of 2023, we were pleased to announce the closing of the sale of Investment Planning Counsel for approximately $575 million resulting in a gain on sale of $221 million."

Fourth quarter earnings included a negative fair value adjustment of $9 million (pre-tax) associated with declining interest rates and IG Wealth Management's mortgage banking operations. The Company hedges certain of its exposures to interest rates in this business. "From time to time an effective economic hedge will not qualify for hedge accounting under IFRS," said Keith Potter, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of IGM Financial Inc. "As a result, the Company will realize higher income going forward which offsets the negative fair value adjustments."

In the fourth quarter, the Company has realigned its reportable segments to better characterize and simplify the Company's business lines into wealth management and asset management segments. The revised segments reflect a realignment of Rockefeller and Wealthsimple to the wealth management segment and ChinaAMC and Northleaf to the asset management segment.

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Reflects the activities of its core business and strategic investments that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management, the Company's investments in Rockefeller Capital Management (Rockefeller) and Wealthsimple Financial Corp. (Wealthsimple), and Investment Planning Counsel (IPC), which has been reclassified as discontinued operations.

Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $104.2 million, a decrease of 3.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and represented 52.4% of IGM's adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders.

Assets under advisement including strategic investments at December 31, 2023 were $161.9 billion, an increase of 7.1% from $151.2 billion at September 30, 2023 and an increase of 40.5% from $115.3 billion at December 31, 2022.

IG Wealth Management

Assets under advisement at December 31, 2023 were $121.2 billion, an increase of 6.1% from $114.2 billion at September 30, 2023 and an increase of 9.4% from $110.8 billion at December 31, 2022.

Quarterly net client outflows were $228 million, compared to net client inflows of $429 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Quarterly gross client inflows were $3.1 billion, up 1.9% from $3.0 billion in 2022.

Wealthsimple

The fair value of the Company's investment in Wealthsimple was $607 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $492 million at September 30, 2023, which is largely due to a fair value increase of 20% and an incremental investment in the quarter. The increase in fair value is consistent with the increase in public market peer valuations, as well as Wealthsimple's business performance and revised revenue expectations.

ASSET MANAGEMENT

Reflects the activities of its core business and strategic investments primarily focused on providing investment management services. This segment includes the operations of Mackenzie Investments and the Company's investments in China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) and Northleaf Capital Group Ltd. (Northleaf).

Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $76.8 million, an increase of 6.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and represented 38.6% of IGM's adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders.

Assets under management including strategic investments at December 31, 2023 were $305.1 billion, an increase of 3.2% from $295.6 billion at September 30, 2023 and an increase of 23.6% from $246.9 billion at December 31, 2022.

Mackenzie Investments

Total assets under management were $195.7 billion, an increase of 5.0% from $186.3 billion at September 30, 2023 and an increase of 4.9% from $186.6 billion at December 31, 2022. Third party assets under management were $118.9 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of 6.2% from September 30, 2023 and an increase of 5.2% from December 31, 2022.

Investment fund net redemptions were $826 million compared to net redemptions of $832 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Mutual fund gross sales were $1.7 billion, up 11.4% from the fourth quarter of 2022.

ETF business – ETF assets under management totalled $12.9 billion at December 31, 2023, up from $12.5 billion at September 30, 2023 and up from $12.4 billion at December 31, 2022. Excluding investment in ETFs by IGM's managed products, ETF assets under management were $5.5 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $5.1 billion at September 30, 2023 and $5.2 billion at December 31, 2022.

ChinaAMC

The Company's proportionate share of ChinaAMC's fourth quarter earnings was $23.7 million compared to $14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

On January 12, 2023, the Company closed the previously announced transaction to acquire Power Corporation of Canada's 13.9% interest in ChinaAMC, increasing the Company's overall investment in ChinaAMC to 27.8%, and to sell a portion of the Company's investment in Lifeco, reducing it from 4.0% to 2.4%.

CORPORATE AND OTHER

Represents the investments in Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco) and Portage Ventures LPs, as well as unallocated capital.

Lifeco – The Company's proportionate share of Lifeco's fourth quarter earnings was $19.1 million3 compared to $40.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. This included an increase of $0.8 million to adjust third quarter earnings to the actual earnings disclosed by Lifeco.

DIVIDENDS

The Board of Directors has declared a dividend of 56.25 cents per share on the Company's common shares which is payable on April 30, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 28, 2024.

1 Other items in 2023 consisted of: • A gain on the sale of IPC of $220.7 million recorded in the fourth quarter.

• Restructuring and other charges of $76.2 million after-tax ($103.3 million pre-tax) recorded in the second quarter resulting from streamlining and simplifying the business to more effectively align with business priorities. The charge includes the Company's changes to the organizational structure to advance the growing needs of the business, digital transformation by retiring duplicate systems and modernizing information technology and an effort to consolidate its real estate footprint to better reflect client and advisor needs. • A gain on the sale of a portion of the Company's investment in Lifeco of $168.6 million after-tax ($172.9 million pre-tax) consisting of $174.8 million recorded in the first quarter and a decrease of $6.2 million that was recorded on a prospective basis in the second quarter. • Lifeco IFRS 17 adjustment of $15.1 million, recorded in the second quarter, representing a change of estimate which has been recorded on a prospective basis. 2 Assets under management and advisement and net flows exclude discontinued operations (IPC). Including discontinued operations: • IGM assets under management and advisement were $253.4 billion at September 30, 2023 and $249.4 billion at December 31, 2022. • IGM assets under management and advisement including strategic investments were $398.8 billion at September 30, 2023 and $313.4 billion at December 31, 2022 • IGM net outflows including discontinued operations were $835 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to net outflows of $440 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. 3 In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded its proportionate share of fourth quarter Lifeco earnings based on actual earnings.

FOURTH QUARTER WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

IGM Financial Inc.'s Fourth Quarter 2023 results conference call and webcast will be held on Friday, February 16, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The webcast and conference call can be accessed respectively through igmfinancial.com/en or you may register to obtain a calendar booking with your dial in numbers, PIN and webcast links. Alternatively, dial 1-800-319-4610 or +1-416-915-3239.

The most recent Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of operating results are available on IGM Financial Inc.'s website at igmfinancial.com/en.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $241 billion in total assets under management and advisement at January 31, 2024. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

IGM FINANCIAL INC. Consolidated Statements of Earnings Three months ended Twelve months ended (unaudited) December 31 December 31 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Wealth management $ 550,020 $ 530,818 $ 2,199,681 $ 2,159,870 Asset management 234,283 233,506 949,041 967,212 Dealer compensation expense (76,710) (76,857) (314,107) (327,521) Net asset management 157,573 156,649 634,934 639,691 Net investment income and other 10,579 14,710 37,646 22,238 Gain on sale of Lifeco shares - - 172,977 - Proportionate share of associates' earnings 50,643 65,430 200,137 210,762 768,815 767,607 3,245,375 3,032,561 Expenses Advisory and business development 253,323 238,459 1,006,252 962,064 Operations and support 208,808 200,005 905,704 786,643 Sub-advisory 16,687 15,532 65,731 63,574 Interest 32,537 28,514 123,231 113,174 511,355 482,510 2,100,918 1,925,455 Earnings before income taxes 257,460 285,097 1,144,457 1,107,106 Income taxes 55,868 61,766 215,077 245,948 Net earnings from continuing operations 201,592 223,331 929,380 861,158 Net earnings from discontinued operations 219,724 3,714 223,131 11,420 Net earnings 421,316 227,045 1,152,511 872,578 Non-controlling interest (1,719) (2,340) (3,619) (5,334) Net earnings available to common shareholders $ 419,597 $ 224,705 $ 1,148,892 $ 867,244 Earnings per share (in dollars) Net earnings available to common shareholders from continuing operations - Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.93 $ 3.89 $ 3.59 - Diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.93 $ 3.88 $ 3.58 Net earnings available to common shareholders - Basic $ 1.76 $ 0.95 $ 4.83 $ 3.64 - Diluted $ 1.76 $ 0.94 $ 4.82 $ 3.63

IGM FINANCIAL INC. Financial Highlights For the three months ended December 31 As at and for the twelve months ended December 31 (unaudited) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net earnings available to common shareholders ($ millions) Net Earnings $ 419.6 $ 224.7 86.7 % $ 1,148.9 $ 867.2 32.5 % Adjusted Net Earnings (1) 198.9 224.7 (11.5) 820.7 867.2 (5.4) Diluted earnings per share Net Earnings 1.76 0.94 87.2 4.82 3.63 32.8 Adjusted Net Earnings (1) 0.84 0.94 (10.6) 3.44 3.63 (5.2) Return on equity Net Earnings 18.2 % 14.3 % Adjusted Net Earnings (1) 13.0 % 14.3 % Dividends per share 0.5625 0.5625 - 2.25 2.25 - Consolidated assets under management and advisement (AUM&A)(2)(3) ($ millions) $ 240,170 $ 224,242 7.1 % Consolidated assets under management(2) 226,582 213,551 6.1 Wealth Management (IG Wealth Management) Assets under management(4) 107,635 99,275 Other assets under advisement 13,588 11,541 Assets under advisement 121,223 110,816 9.4 Asset Management (Mackenzie Investments) Investment funds 61,915 59,653 Institutional SMA 7,367 6,422 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 49,665 47,023 Total excluding sub-advisory to Wealth Management 118,947 113,098 Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 76,758 73,514 Total assets under management 195,705 186,612 4.9 Consolidated AUM&A including strategic investments 389,425 288,267 35.1 Consolidated AUM&A 240,170 224,242 Strategic investments(5) 149,255 64,025 Net Flows Asset Intersegment ($ millions) Wealth Management(4) Management(6) Eliminations Total (3) For the three months ended December 31, 2023 Investment fund net sales $ (1,052) $ (826) $ - $ (1,878) Institutional SMA net sales - (186) - (186) IGM product net sales (1,052) (1,012) - (2,064) Other dealer net flows 824 - 1 825 Total net flows(2) (228) (1,012) 1 (1,239) Discontinued operations net flows 387 - 17 404 Total net flows including discontinued operations(3) 160 (1,012) 17 (835) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 Investment fund net sales $ (2,254) $ (2,069) $ - $ (4,323) Institutional SMA net sales - 192 - 192 IGM product net sales (2,254) (1,877) - (4,131) Other dealer net flows 2,089 - 1 2,090 Total net flows(2) (165) (1,877) 1 (2,041) Discontinued operations net flows 728 - 98 826 Total net flows including discontinued operations(3) 567 (1,877) 95 (1,215)

(1) Non-IFRS Financial Measures - 2023 adjusted net earnings excluded: • A gain on the sale of IPC of $220.7 million recorded in the fourth quarter. • Restructuring and other charges of $76.2 million after-tax ($103.3 million pre-tax) recorded in the second quarter resulting from streamlining and simplifying the business to more effectively align with business priorities. The charge includes the Company's changes to the organizational structure to advance the growing needs of the business, digital transformation by retiring duplicate systems and modernizing information technology and an effort to consolidate its real estate footprint to better reflect client and advisor needs. • A gain on the sale of a portion of the Company's investment in Lifeco of $168.6 million after-tax ($172.9 million pre-tax) consisting of $174.8 million recorded in the first quarter and a decrease of $6.2 million that was recorded on a prospective basis in the second quarter. • Lifeco IFRS 17 adjustment of $15.1 million, recorded in the second quarter, representing a change of estimate which has been recorded on a prospective basis. (2) Excludes discontinued operations of IPC. At December 31, 2022, IPC's AUA totalled $29.5 billion and AUM totalled $4.6 billion, and on a consolidated AUM&A basis totalled $25.2 billion. (3) Consolidated results eliminate double counting where business is reflected within multiple segments. (4) Includes separately managed accounts. (5) Proportionate share of strategic investments AUM comprised of: 27.8% (2022 - 13.9%) of ChinaAMC's AUM; 56% (2022 - 56%) of Northleaf's AUM; 20.5% (2022 - nil) of Rockefeller's client assets; and 24.7% (2022 - 24.3%) of Wealthsimple's AUA. (6) Asset Management flows activity excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.

For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]