WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM or the Company) (TSX: IGM) today announced earnings results for the second quarter of 2025.

IGM HIGHLIGHTS

Record high second quarter adjusted net earnings 1 were $252.7 million compared to $220.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 14.7%. Record high second quarter adjusted earnings per share 1 were $1.07 compared to $0.93 in the second quarter of 2024.

compared to in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 14.7%. compared to in the second quarter of 2024. Record high second quarter net earnings of $246.7 million increased by 14.1% from $216.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. Record high second quarter earnings per share of $1.04 compared to $0.91 in the second quarter of 2024.

from in the second quarter of 2024. compared to in the second quarter of 2024. Record high assets under management and advisement of $283.9 billion , up 12.5% from the second quarter of 2024 and up 3.2% from the prior quarter.

and up 3.2% from the prior quarter. IGM's assets under management and advisement including strategic investments were an all-time high of $521.1 billion compared with $431.7 billion at June 30, 2024 and $503.6 billion at March 31, 2025 .

compared with at and at . Net inflows were $90 million compared to net outflows of $1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2024.

compared to net outflows of in the second quarter of 2024. Increase in the value of IGM's investment in Wealthsimple Financial Corp. by $257 million ( $1.08 per IGM share) in the quarter to $1.5 billion .

"Our all-time high second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.07 reflects strong results across both our core operating companies, IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments, as well as our strategic investments," said James O'Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of IGM Financial Inc. "As we continue to execute on the Company's strategy with record high asset levels across our subsidiaries and investee companies, IGM Financial is well positioned for growth."

IGM realized value within its fintech ecosystem by selling a portion of Conquest Planning for $24.8 million, while continuing its important partnership to drive the value proposition at IG Wealth Management. "Conquest is a core solutions provider at IG Wealth Management. We remain one of Conquest's largest and most active customers," said Damon Murchison, President & CEO of IG Wealth Management. "We sold 75% of our equity stake, returning all our invested capital and generating a 7 times multiple of invested capital and an IRR of 54%." Conquest Planning Inc. is classified as fair value through other comprehensive income and the change in fair value is not recorded in IGM's earnings.



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30

June 30

2025 2024 Change

2025 2024 Change IFRS Financial Measures













Net earnings (millions) $ 246.7 $ 216.2 14.1 %

$ 480.5 $ 439.6 9.3 % Earnings per share $ 1.04 $ 0.91 14.3 %

$ 2.02 $ 1.85 9.2 %















Non-IFRS Financial Measures













Adjusted net earnings(1) (millions) $ 252.7 $ 220.4 14.7 %

$ 490.5 $ 444.9 10.2 % Adjusted earnings per share(1) $ 1.07 $ 0.93 15.1 %

$ 2.06 $ 1.87 10.2 %















Assets under management and













advisement (AUM&A) (billions)













AUM&A $ 283.9 $ 252.4 12.5 %

$ 283.9 $ 252.4 12.5 % AUM&A including













strategic investments $ 521.1 $ 431.7 20.7 %

$ 521.1 $ 431.7 20.7 %

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Reflects the activities of its core business and strategic investments that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management, the Company's investments in Rockefeller Capital Management (Rockefeller) and Wealthsimple Financial Corp. (Wealthsimple).

Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders in the second quarter of 2025 were $130.8 million, an increase of 20.3% compared to the second quarter of 2024, and represented 51.8% of IGM's adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders.

Assets under advisement including strategic investments at June 30, 2025 were $216.8 billion, an increase of 4.9% from $206.8 billion at March 31, 2025 and an increase of 19.6% from $181.3 billion at June 30, 2024.

IG Wealth Management

Record high assets under advisement at June 30, 2025 were $146.7 billion, an increase of 3.6% from $141.5 billion at March 31, 2025 and an increase of 13.1% from $129.7 billion at June 30, 2024.

Quarterly net client inflows were $225 million, compared to net client outflows of $173 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Record high gross client inflows were $3.6 billion, an increase of 1.3% from 2024.

Wealthsimple

The fair value of the Company's investment in Wealthsimple was $1.5 billion at June 30, 2025 compared to $1.2 billion at March 31, 2025, due to a fair value increase of 21%. The increase in fair value considers the increase in public market peer valuations, Wealthsimple's business performance and revised revenue expectations, as well as recent third party secondary transactions. Wealthsimple is classified as fair value through other comprehensive income and the change in fair value is not recorded in our earnings.

IGM remains Wealthsimple's largest shareholder and the investment is primarily held through a limited partnership controlled by Power Corporation. Mackenzie Investments currently manages $5.0 billion of assets for Wealthsimple.

ASSET MANAGEMENT

Reflects the activities of its core business and strategic investments primarily focused on providing investment management services. This segment includes the operations of Mackenzie Investments and the Company's investments in China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) and Northleaf Capital Group Ltd. (Northleaf).

Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders in the second quarter of 2025 were $91.7 million, an increase of 8.1% compared to the second quarter of 2024, and represented 36.3% of IGM's adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders.

Assets under management including strategic investments at June 30, 2025 were $393.4 billion, an increase of 2.5% from $383.7 billion at March 31, 2025 and an increase of 18.8% from $331.1 billion at June 30, 2024.

Mackenzie Investments

Record high total assets under management were $224.6 billion, an increase of 2.7% from $218.6 billion at March 31, 2025 and an increase of 11.1% from $202.1 billion at June 30, 2024. Third party assets under management were $137.2 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of 2.8% from March 31, 2025 and an increase of 11.8% from June 30, 2024.

Investment fund net sales were $187 million compared to net redemptions of $745 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Mutual fund gross sales were $2.1 billion, down 1.8% from the second quarter of 2024.

ETF business – ETF assets under management totalled $18.7 billion at June 30, 2025, up from $17.0 billion at March 31, 2025 and $14.4 billion at June 30, 2024. Excluding investment in ETFs by IGM's managed products, ETF assets under management were $8.7 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $7.9 billion at March 31, 2025 and $6.3 billion at June 30, 2024.

ChinaAMC

The Company's proportionate share of ChinaAMC's second quarter earnings was $29.7 million compared to $28.3 million in the second quarter of 2024.

CORPORATE AND OTHER

Represents the investments in Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco) and Portage Ventures LPs, as well as unallocated capital.

Lifeco – The Company's proportionate share of Lifeco's second quarter earnings was $21.5 million2 compared to $23.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. The Company's proportionate share of Lifeco's base earnings was $27.5 million compared to $24.5 million in the second quarter of 2024.

DIVIDENDS

The Board of Directors has declared a dividend of 56.25 cents per share on the Company's common shares which is payable on October 31, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 26, 2025.



1 A non-IFRS measure – see Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures section of this press release. Adjusted net earnings exclude Other items.

In 2025, Other items consisted of: Lifeco other items of ($6.0) million recorded in the second quarter and ($10.0) million for the six months ended June 30 reflecting the Company's proportionate share of items Lifeco excludes from its base earnings (Lifeco other items). Base earnings is an alternate measure Lifeco uses to understand the underlying business performance compared to IFRS net earnings.



In 2024, Other items consisted of: Lifeco other items of ($0.9) million recorded in the second quarter and ($2.0) million for the six months ended June 30.

The Company's proportionate share of Rockefeller's one-time debt refinancing costs of $3.3 million, recorded in the second quarter, related to the early repayment of one of Rockefeller's financing facilities



2 The Company records its proportionate share of Lifeco earnings based on actual earnings.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $288 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of July 31, 2025. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complimented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com.

IGM FINANCIAL INC.























































































Consolidated Statements of Earnings

























































(unaudited) Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30













(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2025

2024

2025

2024











































Revenues



























Wealth management $ 649,456

$ 590,046

$ 1,288,940

$ 1,172,611













Asset management 253,816

245,846

511,748

487,712













Dealer compensation expense (82,309)

(81,072)

(167,401)

(161,164)













Net asset management 171,507

164,774

344,347

326,548













Net investment income and other 11,665

9,970

19,397

25,597













Proportionate share of associates' earnings 60,092

51,515

115,835

103,215















892,720

816,305

1,768,519

1,627,971











































Expenses



























Advisory and business development 304,796

278,527

606,051

544,154













Operations and support 213,822

205,963

429,627

409,791













Sub-advisory 21,684

19,069

43,408

36,904













Interest 32,260

32,228

64,234

64,478















572,562

535,787

1,143,320

1,055,327













Earnings before income taxes 320,158

280,518

625,199

572,644













Income taxes 71,578

63,269

141,178

130,587













Net earnings 248,580

217,249

484,021

442,057













Non-controlling interest (1,871)

(1,062)

(3,535)

(2,485)













Net earnings available to common shareholders $ 246,709

$ 216,187

$ 480,486

$ 439,572











































Earnings per share (in dollars)



























Net earnings available to common shareholders



























- Basic $ 1.04

$ 0.91

$ 2.03

$ 1.85













- Diluted $ 1.04

$ 0.91

$ 2.02

$ 1.85















IGM FINANCIAL INC.























































































Financial Highlights





























For the three months ended June 30

As at and for the six months ended June 30





(unaudited) 2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change



































Net earnings available to



























common shareholders ($ millions)



























Net Earnings $ 246.7

$ 216.2

14.1 % $ 480.5

$ 439.6

9.3 %

Adjusted Net Earnings(1) 252.7

220.4

14.7

490.5

444.9

10.2



































Diluted earnings per share



























Net Earnings 1.04

0.91

14.3

2.02

1.85

9.2





Adjusted Net Earnings(1) 1.07

0.93

15.1

2.06

1.87

10.2



































Return on equity



























Net Earnings











12.1 %

12.8 %









Adjusted Net Earnings(1)











12.4 %

12.9 %







































Dividends per share 0.5625

0.5625

-

1.125

1.125

-

































































Consolidated assets under management and advisement (AUM&A)(2) ($ millions)











$ 283,889

$ 252,442

12.5 %



Consolidated assets under management(2)











266,751

237,381

12.4





Wealth Management (IG Wealth Management)



























Assets under management(3)











129,526

114,655









Other assets under advisement











17,138

15,061









Assets under advisement











146,664

129,716

13.1





Asset Management (Mackenzie Investments)



























Investment funds











71,171

64,755









Institutional SMA











12,023

8,011









Sub-advisory to Canada Life











54,031

49,960









Total excluding sub-advisory to Wealth Management











137,225

122,726









Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management











87,352

79,393









Total assets under management











224,577

202,119

11.1



































Consolidated AUM&A including strategic investments











521,081

431,686

20.7



































Consolidated AUM&A











283,889

252,442









Strategic investments(4)











237,192

179,244





































































Net Flows



























($ millions)











Wealth Management(3)

Asset

Management(5)

Total (2)





For the three months ended June 30, 2025



























Investment fund net sales











$ 489

$ 187

$ 676





Institutional SMA net sales











-

(322)

(322)





IGM product net sales











489

(135)

354





Other dealer net flows











(264)

-

(264)





Total net flows











225

(135)

90

































































For the six months ended June 30, 2025



























Investment fund net sales











$ 1,433

$ 102

$ 1,535





Institutional SMA net sales











-

3,204

3,204





IGM product net sales











1,433

3,306

4,739





Other dealer net flows











(490)

-

(490)





Total net flows











943

3,306

4,249







(1) Non-IFRS Financial Measures

2025 adjusted net earnings excluded Lifeco other items of ($6.0) million recorded in the second quarter and ($10.0) million for the six months ended June 30.

2024 adjusted net earnings excluded: Lifeco other items of ($0.9) million in the second quarter and ($2.0) million in the six months ended June 30.

The Company's proportionate share of Rockefeller's one-time debt refinancing costs of $3.3 million, recorded in the second quarter.



(2) Consolidated results eliminate double counting where business is reflected within multiple segments. (3) Includes separately managed accounts. (4) Proportionate share of strategic investments' AUM comprised of: 27.8% (2024 - 27.8%) of ChinaAMC's AUM; 56% (2024 - 56%) of Northleaf's AUM; 20.5% (2024 - 20.5%) of Rockefeller's client assets; and 26.7% (2024 - 28.3%) of Wealthsimple's AUA. (5) Asset Management flows activity excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.

