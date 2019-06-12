IGM Financial Inc. to announce second quarter 2019 results on August 1, 2019

WINNIPEG, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (TSX:IGM) will be announcing its second quarter 2019 results on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

A live webcast of IGM Financial's second quarter 2019 results conference call will be available at www.igmfinancial.com/en/investor-relations/finreporting/quarterly on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET.

Jeffrey Carney, President and Chief Executive Officer, IGM Financial Inc. and Investors Group Inc., Barry McInerney, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mackenzie Financial Corporation, and Luke Gould, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, IGM Financial Inc., will participate in the call.

If you are unable to connect to the webcast, you can dial-in by phone at 1-800-458-4121 or

1-647-484-0477. We ask that you call into either number five minutes before the scheduled start time to ensure that you are connected on time. Your call will be connected on a listen-only basis.

Should you miss the conference call, a playback will be available by calling 1-800-408-3053 or 1-905-694-9451 from August 1, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. CT/6:00 p.m. ET until September 2, 2019. Please use passcode 1212967#. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on IGM Financial Inc.'s website.

