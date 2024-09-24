WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - James O'Sullivan, President and CEO, IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) will participate in a fireside chat session at the 23rd Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, September 26. He is scheduled to speak at 8:35am ET.

An archived version of the conversation will be available on the Investor Relations Events and Presentations section of IGM Financial Inc.'s website following the event.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $260 billion in total assets under management and advisement at August 31, 2024. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

