WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported total assets under management and advisement reached an all-time record high of $302.6 billion at September 30, 2025, up 14.2% from $264.9 billion at September 30, 2024. Total consolidated net inflows were $838 million during September 2025.

SEPTEMBER HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – All-time record high assets under management & advisement were $302.6 billion up from $292.6 billion in the prior month. Investment fund net sales were $396 million up from net redemptions of $119 million in September 2024. Total net inflows were $838 million up from net outflows of $192 million in September 2024.

IG Wealth Management (IGWM) – Assets under advisement reached a new milestone of $155.9 billion up from $151.0 billion in the prior month. Investment fund net sales were $191 million up from net sales of $12 million in September 2024. Total net inflows were $159 million up from net inflows of $69 million in September 2024. Gross inflows and gross sales of $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion respectively are the strongest September results to date.

Mackenzie Investments – Assets under management rose to a historic high of $239.5 billion up from $231.5 billion in the prior month. Investment fund net sales were $205 million up from net redemptions of $131 million in September 2024. Total net sales of $679 million up from net redemptions of $261 million in September 2024.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth Management

Mackenzie Investments IGM Financial For the month ended September 30, 2025







Net flows









Mutual fund net sales 191.1

(64.1) 127.0

ETF net creations



268.6 268.6

Investment fund net sales 191.1

204.5 395.6

Institutional SMA net sales



474.3(1)(3) 474.3

Managed asset net sales 191.1

678.8 869.9

Other net flows (31.8)



(31.8)











Net flows 159.3

678.8 838.1











Gross flows









Mutual fund gross sales 1,354.2

829.9 2,184.1

Dealer gross inflows 1,287.1



1,287.1

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) September 2025 August 2025 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 137,978 133,479 3.4 % Other assets under advisement 17,906 17,507 2.3 % Assets under advisement 155,884 150,986 3.2 %







Asset management





Mackenzie Investments





Mutual funds 65,766 64,026 2.7 % ETFs 9,911 9,307 6.5 % Investment funds 75,677 73,333 3.2 %







Institutional SMA 14,683 13,606 7.9 % Sub-advisory to Canada Life 56,368 54,650 3.1 % Total Institutional SMA 71,051 68,256 4.1 %







Total third party assets under management 146,728 141,589 3.6 % Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 92,759 89,903 3.2 % Total 239,487 231,492 3.5 %







ETF's distributed to third parties 9,911 9,307 6.5 % ETF's held within IGM managed products 11,044 10,425 5.9 % Total ETFs 20,955 19,732 6.2 %







Total





Assets under management 284,706 275,068 3.5 % Other assets under advisement 17,906 17,507 2.3 % Assets under management and advisement 302,612 292,575 3.4 %

Table 3 – Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2025 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 133,017 Other assets under advisement 17,474 Assets under advisement(2) 150,491



Asset Management

Mackenzie Investments

Mutual funds 63,862 ETFs 9,185 Investment funds 73,047 Institutional SMA 13,338 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 54,821 Total Institutional SMA 68,159



Total third party assets under management 141,206 Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 89,538 Total 230,744



ETFs distributed to third parties 9,185 ETFs held within IGM managed products 10,394 Total ETFs 19,579



Total

Assets under management 274,223 Other assets under advisement 17,474 Assets under management and advisement 291,697

1 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 2 The figures shown for IG Wealth Management assets under advisement reflect a daily average. For reference, the simple quarterly average based on month end values is $150,228 million. 3 During September 2025, Mackenzie onboarded an institutional mandate of $532 million.

Glossary of Terms

Assets Under Management and Advisement (AUM&A) represents the consolidated AUM and AUA of IGM Financial's core businesses IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. In the Wealth Management segment, AUM is a component part of AUA. All instances where the asset management segment is providing investment management services or distributing its products through the Wealth Management segment are eliminated in our reporting such that there is no double-counting of the same client savings held at IGM Financial's core businesses. AUM&A excludes Investment Planning Counsel's (IPC's) AUM, AUA, sales, redemptions and net flows which have been disclosed as Discontinued operations.

Assets Under Advisement (AUA) are the key driver of the Wealth Management segment. AUA are savings and investment products held within client accounts of our Wealth Management segment core businesses.

Assets Under Management (AUM) are the key driver of the Asset Management segment. AUM are a secondary driver of revenues and expenses within the Wealth Management segment in relation to its investment management activities. AUM are client assets where we provide investment management services and include investment funds where we are the fund manager, investment advisory mandates to institutions, and other client accounts where we have discretionary portfolio management responsibilities.

Mutual fund gross sales and net sales reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

ETF's represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors, pension plans and foundations through separately managed accounts.

Other net flows and Other assets under advisement represents financial savings products held within client accounts in the Wealth Management segment that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products.

Net flows represent the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management segment and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

Wealth Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households and represents the operations of IGWM. IGWM is a retail distribution organization that serves Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Asset Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $303 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of September 30, 2025. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complimented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For more information contact: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]