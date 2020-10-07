IGM Financial Inc. Announces September 2020 Total Assets Under Management and Advisement and Net Flows Français

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) has realigned our three reportable segments so that financial reporting and related disclosures better characterize our distinct business lines. The changes are intended to improve transparency into key drivers of each business, including Assets under advisement and Assets under management. The new segments as described below reflect the Company's internal financial reporting and performance measurement.

  • Wealth Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

  • Asset Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial today reported preliminary total consolidated net flows of $293.1 million as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $196.4 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $196.9 billion at August 31, 2020 and $185.1 billion at September 30, 2019. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

Wealth Management net client flows were $2.4 million during September 2020 compared to net client flows of ($284.0) million in September 2019. Wealth Management assets under advisement were $125.0 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $125.7 billion at August 31, 2020 and $121.7 billion at September 30, 2019.  IG Wealth Management net client flows are ($0.6) million compared to ($137.9) million in September 2019. IG Wealth Management assets under advisement were $97.5 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $98.0 billion at August 31, 2020 and $94.5 billion at September 30, 2019.  Investment Planning Counsel net client flows are $3.0 million compared to ($147.1) million in September 2019. Investment Planning Counsel net assets under advisement were $27.5 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $27.6 billion at August 31, 2020 and $27.2 billion at September 30, 2019.

Asset Management reported net flows of $308.1 million in September 2020 compared to net flows of ($44.5) million in September 2019. Within the Asset Management segment, assets under management were $147.3 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $147.5 billion at August 31, 2020 and $139.0 billion at September 30, 2019.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows

Month ended September 30, 2020


Wealth Management

Asset
Management

($ millions) (unaudited)

IG Wealth
Management

Investment
Planning
Counsel

Total

Mackenzie

IGM

Financial

Gross flows






Mutual fund gross sales

704.7

36.6

741.3

1,227.7

1,969.0

Dealer gross inflows

817.2

298.0

1,115.2

-

1,115.2








Net flows






Mutual fund net sales

(128.3)

(27.1)

(155.4)

501.4(1)

346.0

ETF net creations(2)

-

-

-

(154.0)(3)

(154.0)

Investment fund net sales

(128.3)

(27.1)

(155.4)

347.4

192.0

Institutional SMA net sales

-

-

-

(39.3)(4)

(39.3)

Managed asset net sales

(128.3)

(27.1)

(155.4)

308.1

152.7









Other dealer net flows

127.7

30.1

157.8

-

140.4(5)









Total net flows

(0.6)

3.0

2.4

308.1

293.1(5)









Table 2 - Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited)

September
2020

August
2020

September
2019

% Change
Last
Month

% Change

YOY

Wealth Management




IG Wealth Management




Assets under management

92,874

93,516

90,779

(0.7%)

2.3%

Other Assets under advisement

4,664

4,530

3,750

3.0%

24.4%

Assets under advisement

97,538

98,046

94,529

(0.5%)

3.2%

IPC




Assets under management

5,139

5,166

5,365

(0.5%)

(4.2%)

Other Assets under advisement

22,345

22,453

21,811

(0.5%)

2.4%

Assets under advisement

27,484

27,619

27,176

(0.5%)

1.1%

Total




Assets under management

98,013

98,682

96,144

(0.7%)

1.9%

Other Assets under advisement

27,002

26,976

25,553

0.1%

5.7%

Assets under advisement

125,015

125,658

121,697

(0.5%)

2.7%






Asset management




Mackenzie




Mutual funds

63,599

63,288

59,275

0.5%

7.3%

ETFs

3,330

3,482

2,160

(4.4%)

54.2%

Investment funds

66,929

66,770

61,435

0.2%

8.9%

Institutional SMA(6)

7,671

7,693

4,957

(0.3%)

54.8%

Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth




Management)

74,600

74,463

66,392

(0.2%)

12.4%

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

72,660

73,066

72,566

(0.6%)

0.1%

Total

147,260

147,529

138,958

(0.2%)

6.0%






ETF's distributed to third parties

3,330

3,482

2,160

(4.4%)

54.2%

ETF's held within IGM investment funds

4,136

4,028

1,891

2.6%

118.7%

Total ETFs

7,466

7,510

4,051

(0.6%)

84.3%






Consolidated




Assets under management

172,613

173,145

162,536

(0.3%)

6.2%

Other assets under advisement

23,808

23,793

22,613

0.1%

5.3%

Assets under management and




advisement(7)

196,421

196,938

185,149

(0.3%)

6.1%







Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited)

Quarter to date 2020

Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management

92,543

Other assets under advisement

4,502

Assets under advisement

97,045

IPC

Assets under management

5,144

Other assets under advisement

22,144

Assets under advisement

27,288

Total

Assets under management

97,687

Other assets under advisement

26,640

Assets under advisement

124,327


Asset management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds

62,666

ETFs

3,361

Investment funds

66,027

Institutional SMA(6)

7,672

Total

73,699

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

72,052

Total

145,751


ETFs distributed to third parties

3,361

ETFs held within IGM investment funds

3,864

Total ETFs

7,225


Consolidated

Assets under management

171,386

Other assets under advisement

23,497

Assets under management and advisement(8)

194,883

1    During September 2020, an institutional investor which includes Mackenzie mutual funds in its investment offerings made fund allocation changes which resulted in gross and net mutual fund sales of $289.5 million.

2    ETF net creations excludes $154.5 million in ETF net creations to Mackenzie, IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel mutual funds.

3   During September 2020, an institutional investor redeemed from Mackenzie ETFs resulting in net redemptions of $324.5 million.

4    Excludes net new money relating to sub-advisory mandates to the Wealth Management segment.

5    $17.4 million in Mackenzie mutual fund net new money through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation.

6    Excludes sub-advisory to Wealth Management segment.

7    Within total assets under management and advisement $3.2 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

8    Within average total assets under management and advisement, $3.1 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including  separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $196 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial and investment planning services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning counsel.

