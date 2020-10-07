WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) has realigned our three reportable segments so that financial reporting and related disclosures better characterize our distinct business lines. The changes are intended to improve transparency into key drivers of each business, including Assets under advisement and Assets under management. The new segments as described below reflect the Company's internal financial reporting and performance measurement.

Wealth Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.





IGM Financial today reported preliminary total consolidated net flows of $293.1 million as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $196.4 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $196.9 billion at August 31, 2020 and $185.1 billion at September 30, 2019. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

Wealth Management net client flows were $2.4 million during September 2020 compared to net client flows of ($284.0) million in September 2019. Wealth Management assets under advisement were $125.0 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $125.7 billion at August 31, 2020 and $121.7 billion at September 30, 2019. IG Wealth Management net client flows are ($0.6) million compared to ($137.9) million in September 2019. IG Wealth Management assets under advisement were $97.5 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $98.0 billion at August 31, 2020 and $94.5 billion at September 30, 2019. Investment Planning Counsel net client flows are $3.0 million compared to ($147.1) million in September 2019. Investment Planning Counsel net assets under advisement were $27.5 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $27.6 billion at August 31, 2020 and $27.2 billion at September 30, 2019.

Asset Management reported net flows of $308.1 million in September 2020 compared to net flows of ($44.5) million in September 2019. Within the Asset Management segment, assets under management were $147.3 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $147.5 billion at August 31, 2020 and $139.0 billion at September 30, 2019.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows

Month ended September 30, 2020





Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie IGM Financial Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 704.7 36.6 741.3

1,227.7 1,969.0

Dealer gross inflows 817.2 298.0 1,115.2

- 1,115.2















Net flows













Mutual fund net sales (128.3) (27.1) (155.4)

501.4(1) 346.0

ETF net creations(2) - - -

(154.0)(3) (154.0)

Investment fund net sales (128.3) (27.1) (155.4)

347.4 192.0

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

(39.3)(4) (39.3)

Managed asset net sales (128.3) (27.1) (155.4)

308.1 152.7

















Other dealer net flows 127.7 30.1 157.8

- 140.4(5)

















Total net flows (0.6) 3.0 2.4

308.1 293.1(5)



















Table 2 - Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) September

2020 August

2020 September

2019 % Change

Last

Month % Change YOY Wealth Management









IG Wealth Management









Assets under management 92,874 93,516 90,779 (0.7%) 2.3% Other Assets under advisement 4,664 4,530 3,750 3.0% 24.4% Assets under advisement 97,538 98,046 94,529 (0.5%) 3.2% IPC









Assets under management 5,139 5,166 5,365 (0.5%) (4.2%) Other Assets under advisement 22,345 22,453 21,811 (0.5%) 2.4% Assets under advisement 27,484 27,619 27,176 (0.5%) 1.1% Total









Assets under management 98,013 98,682 96,144 (0.7%) 1.9% Other Assets under advisement 27,002 26,976 25,553 0.1% 5.7% Assets under advisement 125,015 125,658 121,697 (0.5%) 2.7%











Asset management









Mackenzie









Mutual funds 63,599 63,288 59,275 0.5% 7.3% ETFs 3,330 3,482 2,160 (4.4%) 54.2% Investment funds 66,929 66,770 61,435 0.2% 8.9% Institutional SMA(6) 7,671 7,693 4,957 (0.3%) 54.8% Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth









Management) 74,600 74,463 66,392 (0.2%) 12.4% Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 72,660 73,066 72,566 (0.6%) 0.1% Total 147,260 147,529 138,958 (0.2%) 6.0%











ETF's distributed to third parties 3,330 3,482 2,160 (4.4%) 54.2% ETF's held within IGM investment funds 4,136 4,028 1,891 2.6% 118.7% Total ETFs 7,466 7,510 4,051 (0.6%) 84.3%











Consolidated









Assets under management 172,613 173,145 162,536 (0.3%) 6.2% Other assets under advisement 23,808 23,793 22,613 0.1% 5.3% Assets under management and









advisement(7) 196,421 196,938 185,149 (0.3%) 6.1%















Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2020 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 92,543 Other assets under advisement 4,502 Assets under advisement 97,045 IPC

Assets under management 5,144 Other assets under advisement 22,144 Assets under advisement 27,288 Total

Assets under management 97,687 Other assets under advisement 26,640 Assets under advisement 124,327



Asset management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 62,666 ETFs 3,361 Investment funds 66,027 Institutional SMA(6) 7,672 Total 73,699 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 72,052 Total 145,751



ETFs distributed to third parties 3,361 ETFs held within IGM investment funds 3,864 Total ETFs 7,225



Consolidated

Assets under management 171,386 Other assets under advisement 23,497 Assets under management and advisement(8) 194,883

1 During September 2020, an institutional investor which includes Mackenzie mutual funds in its investment offerings made fund allocation changes which resulted in gross and net mutual fund sales of $289.5 million. 2 ETF net creations excludes $154.5 million in ETF net creations to Mackenzie, IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel mutual funds. 3 During September 2020, an institutional investor redeemed from Mackenzie ETFs resulting in net redemptions of $324.5 million. 4 Excludes net new money relating to sub-advisory mandates to the Wealth Management segment. 5 $17.4 million in Mackenzie mutual fund net new money through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 6 Excludes sub-advisory to Wealth Management segment. 7 Within total assets under management and advisement $3.2 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation. 8 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $3.1 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.



Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $196 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial and investment planning services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning counsel.

